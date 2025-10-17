Study finds Singapore parents and teens spend over eight hours daily on screens

SINGAPORE: Parents and teenagers in Singapore are spending more than eight hours a day on electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets, according to a recent study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The study polled more than 1,000 parents and teenagers last year and found that the amount of time families spend on screens has reached worrying levels, with increased screen time being closely linked to poorer sleep quality, greater feelings of loneliness and a decline in emotional well-being among both parents and their children.

The findings come amid growing concern over the impact of technology use on family life and mental health, given how accessible smartphones, tablets and social media are. Many families are finding it harder to disconnect from their devices, even during meals or shared downtime.

Researchers behind the IPS study found that screen use is no longer just a concern for children and teenagers but affects parents as well. Many adults often model the same digital habits that their children pick up, leading to a cycle of dependency on screens within households.

While setting time limits on device use may help, the researchers emphasised that simply restricting access is not enough. They stressed the importance of maintaining open and ongoing communication between parents and their children. Meaningful conversations, experts say, can help bridge emotional gaps and reduce the sense of isolation that often accompanies excessive screen time.

The study found that managing screen use requires a balanced approach, combining reasonable limits with efforts to strengthen family relationships.