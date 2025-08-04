Stuck in reception but dreams of banking: ‘Should I quit now or power through to land my real career?’

SINGAPORE: Starting a new job can be exciting. You have a fresh environment, new coworkers, and the rewarding feeling of earning your own money, but what if that job feels completely wrong from the very beginning? That’s the situation for one recent graduate who sought advice, information, and a different viewpoint on Reddit.

After just one month as a receptionist at a large consulting firm, she was already doubting her choice. With a degree in banking and dreams of a career in finance, this current job felt more like a distraction than a step forward, even though it was secure. The big question is whether she should stay, quit, or leave this short experience off her resume as if it never happened.

Experience vs. direction

The Reddit post sparked a lively discussion among users. Many recognised the poster’s situation as a common early-career crossroads. One user asked a blunt question: “Why did you take the job in the first place?” It’s a fair challenge. Was it just to pay the bills? To gain some workplace experience? Or was it a temporary choice until a better opportunity came along?

Whatever the reason, the reality is clear: The longer someone stays in an unrelated role, the more it risks pulling them off course. “You need to move ASAP to avoid getting stuck in your current role,” one commenter urged. Staying too long in a non-finance position could make it harder to convince future employers of your commitment to the industry.

However, others warned against quitting without a plan. “If you need the money, keep working while you search for a job. If you don’t need the income, think about quitting and concentrating fully on landing a finance role,” another person advised. In short, it’s not just about appearance; it’s also about your financial situation.

The resume debate: To list or not to list?

Some people had mixed feelings about the idea of simply leaving out a job that lasted only one or two months from a resume. While it’s true that you don’t have to mention every short-term job, some wondered if hiding it would really help your long-term goals.

“If it doesn’t relate to your field and doesn’t add value, you might leave it off,” one commenter said. “But it’s still a valid job at a respected company, and if you present it well, it can show that you are adaptable and hardworking.”

Ultimately, the choice depends on how well the experience fits your story. If you’re applying for finance roles, a customer-facing position might not seem directly relevant, but it can highlight communication skills, professionalism, and reliability—all important in any field.

What employers in finance actually want

Several users brought the talk back to the basics: What do employers in banking and finance look for?

“Relevant internships, good grades from a respected university, and connections who can recommend you,” one experienced user summarised. “The closer the role is to the front office, the tougher the competition.”

This means that a receptionist role, while respectable, might not add much to your resume. Instead, users encouraged the original poster to take action: Enrol in relevant courses, get certifications like CFA Level 1 or in financial modelling, and apply for internships aggressively—even unpaid ones if possible. Internships in finance aren’t just stepping stones; they often lead to full-time jobs.

So, what must be done?

If you find yourself in a similar situation—stuck in a job that doesn’t match your degree or goals—here’s a summary of your options based on the advice given:

Quit immediately (if you can afford it): Focus entirely on applying for finance jobs, take courses to improve your skills, and network actively. You might leave the receptionist job off your resume entirely.

Stay (if finances require it): Continue job hunting in your free time. Present the current role as a transitional one on your resume, emphasising transferable skills.

Upskill and intern: Whether you quit or stay, find time for courses and certifications. Seek internships—some users stressed that they can be more valuable than entry-level jobs when moving into finance.

Final thoughts

Starting in the “wrong” job doesn’t mean your career is doomed. However, staying there without a plan might be. Whether you include that short-term role on your resume or not is less important than what you do next. Focus on improving your skills, building connections, and aiming for roles that match your degree. Your true career hasn’t started yet; it’s just waiting for you to show up.