Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 17

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 17

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

What Happens If You Switch Domestic Workers (Maids) Too Frequently

 

what-happens-if-you-switch-domestic-workers-too-frequently?

 

When it comes to hiring foreign domestic workers (FDWs), finding the right match for your family can be tough, and it may be tempting to try out different domestic workers in hopes of finding the perfect fit.

However, frequently changing your foreign domestic worker can lead to negative consequences. Below, we examine what can happen if you frequently change your domestic worker, why it happens and what can be done to improve your FDW retention rates.

Read more here…

 

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Lim Tean

Opposition leader and lawyer Lim Tean wrote in a Facebook post late on Saturday night (Apr 9) that he had “discovered to my horror” that the price of economy rice—a meal popular with many Singaporeans—had gone up in price by a considerable 25 per cent at a stall he goes to frequently.

“For many, it is the closest thing to home-cooked food… A dish used to cost $2 but now costs $2.50.”

Read more here…

‘1st & last’ time customer says he’ll order ‘homemade’ lemon tea that cost S$2.70! — Netizens share solutions for drinks more expensive than food

 

 

Photo: FB screengrab/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

The high price of one drink appeared to have shocked one customer into posting a photo of its receipt online, and saying that it’s the “1st and last” time he’ll ever do so.

Indeed, the soaring prices of food items, especially in Singapore previously known for its delicious, high-quality meals and drinks at reasonable prices, have been a topic of many social media posts this year.

Read more here…

 

Customer: Mala stall operator increases food price every time I asked ‘how much’ and then shouts ‘go away!’ when confronted

 

Photo: FB screengrab

A customer had to repeatedly confirm the price of his meal, and the amount mentioned by the stall operator allegedly increased each time to the point that the final price was three dollars more than on the menu.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member ordered water-cooked beef, which was listed as S$14 on the menu of a Mala stall at Chinese Garden Block 346 beside Jurong East Sports Hall.

Read more here…

 

Red Dot United invite speakers from various political parties to discuss ‘Tharman’s moving escalator’

 

Photo: Facebook screengrab / reddotunitedsg

Red Dot United (RDU) latest forum, ‘Inequality and social mobility – Is Tharman’s “moving escalator” just a myth?’ will feature speakers from various political parties, including RDU’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon, Dr Paul Tambyah from Singapore Democratic Party, Lim Tean of Peoples Voice, and Kumaran Pillai, the Publisher of The Independent Singapore who also contested the 2020 General Election as a candidate of Progress Singapore Party.

The event scheduled for 22 Oct will be moderated by Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss who last contested in the 2015 Singapore General Election with Singapore People’s Party. She has been an advocate and solicitor in Singapore since 1989 and is also an accredited mediator at the Singapore Mediation Centre. Jeannette has been involved in the socio-political scene in Singapore since 2009.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 17

What Happens If You Switch Domestic Workers (Maids) Too Frequently     When it comes to hiring foreign domestic workers (FDWs), finding the right match for your family can be tough, and it may be tempting to try out different domestic workers...
Read more
Home News

SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced it had arrested a 25-year-old...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrities who will never sign autographs, and their reasons for not wanting to

Autographs from celebrities have their own value. For one thing, it feels amazing to have something from someone you admire that can last forever....
Read more
Home News

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens, however, are still struggling with...
Read more
Featured News

‘Lockdown 2 years and (still) no improvements’ — Netizens on JB checkpoint automated customs clearance suspension for 1 month

The automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended from Oct 16 for installation...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 17

What Happens If You Switch Domestic Workers (Maids) Too Frequently     When it comes to hiring foreign domestic workers (FDWs), finding...
Read more
Home News

SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrities who will never sign autographs, and their reasons for not wanting to

Autographs from celebrities have their own value. For one thing, it feels amazing to have something from someone you...
Read more
Home News

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore