Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 17

What Happens If You Switch Domestic Workers (Maids) Too Frequently

When it comes to hiring foreign domestic workers (FDWs), finding the right match for your family can be tough, and it may be tempting to try out different domestic workers in hopes of finding the perfect fit. However, frequently changing your foreign domestic worker can lead to negative consequences. Below, we examine what can happen if you frequently change your domestic worker, why it happens and what can be done to improve your FDW retention rates. Read more here…

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

Opposition leader and lawyer Lim Tean wrote in a Facebook post late on Saturday night (Apr 9) that he had “discovered to my horror” that the price of economy rice—a meal popular with many Singaporeans—had gone up in price by a considerable 25 per cent at a stall he goes to frequently. “For many, it is the closest thing to home-cooked food… A dish used to cost $2 but now costs $2.50.” Read more here…

‘1st & last’ time customer says he’ll order ‘homemade’ lemon tea that cost S$2.70! — Netizens share solutions for drinks more expensive than food

The high price of one drink appeared to have shocked one customer into posting a photo of its receipt online, and saying that it’s the “1st and last” time he’ll ever do so.

Indeed, the soaring prices of food items, especially in Singapore previously known for its delicious, high-quality meals and drinks at reasonable prices, have been a topic of many social media posts this year.

Customer: Mala stall operator increases food price every time I asked ‘how much’ and then shouts ‘go away!’ when confronted

A customer had to repeatedly confirm the price of his meal, and the amount mentioned by the stall operator allegedly increased each time to the point that the final price was three dollars more than on the menu.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member ordered water-cooked beef, which was listed as S$14 on the menu of a Mala stall at Chinese Garden Block 346 beside Jurong East Sports Hall.

Red Dot United invite speakers from various political parties to discuss ‘Tharman’s moving escalator’

Red Dot United (RDU) latest forum, ‘Inequality and social mobility – Is Tharman’s “moving escalator” just a myth?’ will feature speakers from various political parties, including RDU’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon, Dr Paul Tambyah from Singapore Democratic Party, Lim Tean of Peoples Voice, and Kumaran Pillai, the Publisher of The Independent Singapore who also contested the 2020 General Election as a candidate of Progress Singapore Party.

The event scheduled for 22 Oct will be moderated by Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss who last contested in the 2015 Singapore General Election with Singapore People’s Party. She has been an advocate and solicitor in Singapore since 1989 and is also an accredited mediator at the Singapore Mediation Centre. Jeannette has been involved in the socio-political scene in Singapore since 2009.

