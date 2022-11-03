Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 3

- Advertisement -

“You can’t park there, sir” — Car seen parked on walkway at Bugis Village McDonald’s, endangering pedestrians

Online users are calling out a driver whose car was seen parked on a sidewalk right in front of a McDonald’s at Bugis Village. A police car was also filmed on the scene. A netizen took to an online Facebook group, Singapore Incidents, on Wednesday (Nov 2) to share a video of a car parked right on a pathway. The 11-second clip featured a white sedan that was clearly on a walkway right in front of a McDonald’s. A police car was also seen in the video. “You can’t park there, Sir,” the video was captioned, together with a location, “at Bugis Village.” Read more here…

Customer upset over “$8.30 for this 1 teeny weeny prawn and uncooked bee hoon”

A customer appeared to feel that she did not get her money’s worth when she recently bought a bowl of prawn noodle soup, so she took the matter to social media.

“$8.30 for this 1 teeny weeny prawn and uncooked bee hoon,” wrote Ms Charmaine Cheng on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 1).

Read more here…

Jade Rasif shocked at ‘astronomical prices’ of houses in SG: ‘By the time my kids are 18 how are they going to afford a home?’

DJ Jade Rasif wrote in an IG Story that she had gone house hunting recently, and commented on the “astronomical prices” of property in Singapore. “By the time my kids are 18 how are they going to afford a home?” she wrote in a story on Tuesday (Nov 1). Read more here…

2 women trapped under car in Yishun accident involving 2 cars, 1 motorcycle & 2 pedestrians

Graphic images of an accident at a carpark in Yishun circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday (Nov 1).

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, including two female pedestrians who appeared to have been trapped under one of the cars.

Read more here…

‘Bunch of selfish grown-ups’ — Group dining out criticized for using table to place their bags on, saying it’s inconsiderate to others

After a group of adults was filmed dining out and taking up a table just for their bags was shared on social media, many have called out their actions, saying it is inconsiderate to others.

An online user shared a video in an online Facebook group, Singapore Incidents, on Wednesday (Nov 2). The 16-second clip featured a group of adults dining and talking at a hawker centre. After panning across them sitting around a table, the video then focused on another table where the group of adults allegedly placed their bags.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg