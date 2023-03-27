Stories you might’ve missed, March 27

Maid who is 105kg runs away after 2 weeks, says she was stressed, needs frequent breaks to sit after cleaning or cooking

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper from Indonesia ran away after working for her employer for just two weeks despite being treated well by the family. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, her employer wrote in asking for advice on how to find her maid as the latter attended Tiberias Church in Marriot Orchard and never returned after her day off. In her post, the woman wrote that she was angry at herself for being too nice and trusting of her maid. “I asked her what type of pillow she preferred and my mother took her to choose and purchase her toiletries. We offer her everything we bought ourselves, paid for her SIM and her EZ-link card”, she added. Read more here…

Man says his Malaysian friend was charged $48 for SIM card with $10 top-up because store said “chicken rice expensive”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to complain about an expensive SIM card, which the seller allegedly attributed to expensive chicken rice.

A Facebook user named Oh Junkai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Mar 25 (Saturday) that he had a Malaysian friend who had arrived in Singapore recently and bought a SIM card for $48 with a $10 top-up on it.

Read more here…

Jamus Lim celebrates his wife’s birthday with simple pizza dinner

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim wrote in a social media post that his wife’s birthday celebration last weekend was a simple one, as the family went out for a simple dinner of pizza and pasta. “But despite the less-than-stellar setting, our daughter loved spending time with us, my wife was delighted, and hence, I was in heaven. We had formed enduring memories that money simply couldn’t buy,” wrote the Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament in a post on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday morning (Mar 26). Read more here…

PM Lee: Housing prices will continue to reflect that you have a good place to live

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reportedly said today (26 Mar) that housing prices in the country will continue to reflect the notion that Singaporeans will have a good place to live.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Chong Pang City integrated development project in Yishun, PM Lee said that his party is committed to ensuring that HDB flats remain a safe haven for the family as well as an important source of retirement savings, for Singaporeans to enjoy their old age comfortably.

Read more here…

Singapore Special dog that was found at army camp needs urgent foster home by end-March

SINGAPORE: HOPE Dog Rescue is urgently looking for a new home for a beautiful Singapore special dog, after the family that was fostering it are moving. The dog, named Holly, must find a new home by the end of March before the family vacates their current house.

Holly made headlines last October when she was spotted at an army camp. An army man alerted HOPE Dog Rescue that the dog, that had been badly scalded and abused, was tearing and begging for food at the NSmen cafeteria.

