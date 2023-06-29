Home News Stories you might’ve missed, June 29

Stories you might’ve missed, June 29

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)
By Nick Karean

Here are the top stories published today...

Man says he signed a contract without checking the start date; on his first day he ends up paying previous company salary in lieu of notice period

 

Office workers walk out during lunch time at the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

SINGAPORE: A man who signed a contract for a new job without checking his commencement date ended up having to buy out his notice period in his previous company.

In an anonymous post, the man wrote: “I got a job offer and was super excited to join the company, so I signed the contract without seeing the commencement date. When HR called me asking where I am on my first day, I was shocked as I told her in an email that I was only able to start in July and was not informed that my commencement date was pushed earlier”.

Read more here…

 

Maid says someone asked her who her owner was, “Nobody owns me. If you ask me who’s my employer I can answer you”

 

Indonesian housemaid Dorkas Mamik (R), an alleged victim of abuse by her Malaysian domestic employers, stares out of her dormitory window at a shelter for migrant workers inside the premises of the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur, 25 June 2007. Over 1,000 Indonesian workers seek refuge at their embassy in Malaysia every year because they have not been paid by their employers or have been abused, a top embassy official said 25 June. AFP PHOTO/TENGKU BAHAR (Photo by TENGKU BAHAR / AFP)

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media to set the record straight after someone asked her who her owner was.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, she wrote: “I am okay being called, a helper, a maid , an auntie, a nanny, you can call me as any as you want as long as it’s fits to my job”.

Read more here…

 

Auntie scolds hawker for allowing guide dog into shop; pastes notice from Google search results to prove that dogs are not allowed in kopitiams

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Poh Kee Chicken Rice

SINGAPORE: A chicken rice stall owner took to Facebook after encountering a woman who claimed his wife did not wash her hands after serving a visually impaired customer who came in with her guide dog.

The woman returned later and pasted a notice on the stall owner’s cash register table with a printout from Google search results “Are dogs allowed in Kopitiam?” A video of the woman placing a piece of paper on a counter was posted.

Singapore businessman gets 12-month jail sentence over Wirecard fraud scandal

 

can-the-appellate-court-rule-without-submission-in-najib’s-case?

SINGAPORE: Henry Yeo, 67, was convicted on June 27 (Tuesday) of criminal breach of trust and other offences in relation to the scandal involving German fintech company Wirecard. He was given a 12-month jail sentence.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in 2020 after €1.9 billion (SGD2.9 billion) went missing, and its CEO was terminated and arrested. The police raided the company’s Singapore office in Feb 2019 after several whistleblower articles were published in the Financial Times (FT) containing allegations of accounting malpractices.

Read more here…

 

SIA CEO’s salary jumps by whopping 88 per cent to $6.73 million

 

Photo: YT screencapture

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) released today (28 June) disclosed that chief executive Goh Choon Phong received an annual salary of S$6.73 million for the fiscal year 2022/23.

The eye-watering pay package, which represents a staggering 88% surge compared to his salary of S$3.59 million in the previous year, consists of a base pay of S$1.14 million, bonuses amounting to S$2.96 million, as well as shares and benefits valued at S$2.63 million.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

