Stories you might’ve missed, June 29

Man says he signed a contract without checking the start date; on his first day he ends up paying previous company salary in lieu of notice period

SINGAPORE: A man who signed a contract for a new job without checking his commencement date ended up having to buy out his notice period in his previous company. In an anonymous post, the man wrote: “I got a job offer and was super excited to join the company, so I signed the contract without seeing the commencement date. When HR called me asking where I am on my first day, I was shocked as I told her in an email that I was only able to start in July and was not informed that my commencement date was pushed earlier”. Read more here…

Maid says someone asked her who her owner was, “Nobody owns me. If you ask me who’s my employer I can answer you”

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media to set the record straight after someone asked her who her owner was.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, she wrote: “I am okay being called, a helper, a maid , an auntie, a nanny, you can call me as any as you want as long as it’s fits to my job”.

Read more here…

Auntie scolds hawker for allowing guide dog into shop; pastes notice from Google search results to prove that dogs are not allowed in kopitiams

SINGAPORE: A chicken rice stall owner took to Facebook after encountering a woman who claimed his wife did not wash her hands after serving a visually impaired customer who came in with her guide dog. The woman returned later and pasted a notice on the stall owner’s cash register table with a printout from Google search results “Are dogs allowed in Kopitiam?” A video of the woman placing a piece of paper on a counter was posted.

Singapore businessman gets 12-month jail sentence over Wirecard fraud scandal

SINGAPORE: Henry Yeo, 67, was convicted on June 27 (Tuesday) of criminal breach of trust and other offences in relation to the scandal involving German fintech company Wirecard. He was given a 12-month jail sentence.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in 2020 after €1.9 billion (SGD2.9 billion) went missing, and its CEO was terminated and arrested. The police raided the company’s Singapore office in Feb 2019 after several whistleblower articles were published in the Financial Times (FT) containing allegations of accounting malpractices.

Read more here…

SIA CEO’s salary jumps by whopping 88 per cent to $6.73 million

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) released today (28 June) disclosed that chief executive Goh Choon Phong received an annual salary of S$6.73 million for the fiscal year 2022/23.

The eye-watering pay package, which represents a staggering 88% surge compared to his salary of S$3.59 million in the previous year, consists of a base pay of S$1.14 million, bonuses amounting to S$2.96 million, as well as shares and benefits valued at S$2.63 million.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg