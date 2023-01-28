Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 28

Singapore man exploits loophole he found in FoodPanda delivery app, orders $170,000 worth of meals & goods for free

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old man, Ronny Lee Jia Jie, opened a fake company account on the food delivery platform FoodPanda twice in 2020. Taking advantage of the loopholes in the accounting system of the food delivery platform, he ordered $174,500 of food and goods without paying. Ronny Lee opened the first fake company account in January 2020. At that time, he worked as an administrator in his father’s ship repair company Hestia Marine, but he pretended to be the company’s human resources director and registered a company account on FoodPanda without his father’s knowledge or authorisation. Read more here…

Man pays companies to falsely declare him as their employee and contribute to his CPF so that he can get housing loan to buy HDB flat

SINGAPORE — A member of an online gambling syndicate who did not have a proper job made arrangements with a company to falsely declare him as an employee and pay into his Central Provident Fund account so that he could get a housing loan to buy an HDB flat.

Defendant Kiegan Tan Ming Ren, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges under the Remote Gambling Act and Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and fined $60,000. The judge also considered the other eight charges when sentencing.

Read more here…

Taxi driver shares pitiful sight of elderly woman picking up cardboard boxes on CNY Eve, says ‘this just breaks my heart’

SINGAPORE — A taxi driver, Ghazali M Sadip, shared a picture of an elderly woman collecting cardboard boxes on the eve of Chinese New Year at Bukit Merah Central. He said on Facebook, “it’s 7pm on the eve of Chinese New Year and seeing this just breaks my heart.” Most Chinese consider the reunion dinner the most important part of the Chinese New Year celebration. The Reunion Dinner is an annual feast where family members reaffirm the love and respect that binds them together as a unit. It is also known as tuanyuan (or weilu) to mean “gathering around the family hearth.” This event is of sociological significance as it is a means to ensure the solidarity of the family and its cohesiveness. It is unclear if the elderly women had anyone to celebrate Reunion Dinner with on Chinese New Year. Read more here…

Two Singapore police officers charged in court for molesting man & woman in unrelated cases

SINGAPORE — A retired police officer was accused of molesting a man several times during his four years in office, and another police officer was accused of molesting a woman. The two police officers were charged with knowingly breaking the law. The cases involved in the two are not related.

Rama Shanker Singh, 59, a former inspector of the Singapore Police Force, was charged on Friday, Jan 20, with five counts of indecent assault, one count of violating the Films Act, and two counts of possessing obscene material. Police officer Abdul Gaffor Jainul Hussain (47) was also charged with four counts of indecent assault on the same day.

Read more here…

Tay Kheng Soon: I left NUS because they were told that I am a racist

SINGAPORE — Tay Kheng Soon, a well-known architect and an adjunct professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), has departed from the university. He shared on Facebook, “I left NUS because they were told that I am a racist.” The 82-year-old outspoken public intellectual added: “I and my friends are totally puzzled. Me a racist?” Prof Tay thinks that the accusations may have risen from his Facebook post, where he shared a report by an American journalist who claimed that all the tech companies are now headed by Indians. Prof Tay wondered how that made him a racist.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg