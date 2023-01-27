Two Singapore police officers charged in court for molesting man & woman in unrelated cases

SINGAPORE — A retired police officer was accused of molesting a man several times during his four years in office, and another police officer was accused of molesting a woman. The two police officers were charged with knowingly breaking the law. The cases involved in the two are not related.

Rama Shanker Singh, 59, a former inspector of the Singapore Police Force, was charged on Friday, Jan 20, with five counts of indecent assault, one count of violating the Films Act, and two counts of possessing obscene material. Police officer Abdul Gaffor Jainul Hussain (47) was also charged with four counts of indecent assault on the same day.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed in a reply media that Singh had left the police force on June 13, 2016; Abdul Gaffor is still serving in the police force.

The charge alleges that Singh molested a man at the Ang Mo Kio police office in 2003. In the same year, he again molested a man in a conference room at the same police station.

In 2005, he allegedly molested a man at the office of a department at the Ministry of Home Affairs Building on Irrawaddy Road. In the following year, he was also accused twice of molesting men in police cars.

A police spokesperson revealed that one of the victims called the police on Dec 13, 2020, and the police immediately launched an investigation and provided assistance to the victim.

Abdul, on the other hand, is suspected of molesting a woman at 2 am on Nov 4, 2020.

A police spokesperson pointed out that after the victim called the police on May 11, 2021, the police quickly launched an investigation, removed Abdul from his frontline duties, and provided assistance to the victim.

The court documents did not mention whether the victim served in the police force or the relationship between the accused and the victim.

The spokesperson emphasized that police officers must maintain the highest standard of conduct, and police officers who break the law will face severe punishment, including being charged in court.

The Police Force has procedures for reporting workplace harassment and takes all complaints it receives seriously. If the allegations are well-founded, the police will not hesitate to deal with the officers involved.

Rama’s case was moved to next month; Abdul’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for next month.

The post Two police officers who molested victims charged in Court appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg