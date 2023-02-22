Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 22

Is Ho Ching the most qualified potential candidate for the next presidential election?

SINGAPORE: Some netizens have welcomed the possibility that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife, Ho Ching, may throw her hat into the presidential race that is set to take place later this year. Mdm Ho, the former longstanding chief executive of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, surely has her fans but some netizens are saying that Mdm Ho may be the best potential candidate from a purely meritocratic standpoint.

Maid asks if her employer should be the one to provide her with toiletries

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media anonymously to ask if her employer should be the one to provide her with toiletries.

Other helpers who commented on the post wrote that it was usually stated in the contract that employers should be the ones to provide toiletries. However, others also stated that not all employers were willing to provide maids with toiletries and necessities, some expect the helpers to buy them with their own money.

Read more here…

Man in his 40s harasses interracial couple in Suntec, was even ready to fight them

SINGAPORE: A man who looked to be in his 40s harassed an interracial couple at Suntec City mall, picked a fight with them and even seemed ready to get physical. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the victim wrote that he was at Suntec with his partner who was of a different race. He said that while they were walking, a guy stopped him and said that the victim's foot had touched him as they passed by. The victim apologised and continued walking.

‘The only housing I can afford’ — Singaporean

SINGAPORE: After an online citizen shared a housing meme in an online news forum on Monday (Feb 20) aimed at public housing prices in Singapore, many other Singaporeans seemed to resonate with it.

The post included two headlines stating that a 5-room HDB flat in Sengkang was sold for S$928,000. The other reported that an HDB flat along Margaret Drive was sold for S$1.5 million. "With the way housing prices are going, I'll just settle for this," the post read. Attached to it was a meme showcasing a lowly tent under a bridge. The meme read, "The only housing I can afford."

Read more here…

Rental prices in Singapore surpass Hong Kong, the world’s most expensive housing market

SINGAPORE: The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (19 Feb) that the average rental price for homes in Singapore has surpassed that of Hong Kong. The report compared rental charges in three major locations and found that the average monthly rent in Singapore's central region increased by 29.7% to S$5.77 per square foot as of December 2022, while Hong Kong's average rent for a similar region was HK$33.54 (equivalent to S$5.70).

