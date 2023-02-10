Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 10

Maid says even though she has to wake up at 5:30am, her employer still asks for foot massage every night until midnight

‘Please define affordable’ — Singaporeans on PM Lee’s “affordable home” reassurance

SINGAPORE — In a recent post, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed public housing costs in Singapore. “Public housing is an issue close to the hearts of most Singaporeans,” he wrote on Wednesday (Feb 8).

He also mentioned the various ideas and possible solutions Members of Parliament are bringing to the table, saying, “Some are promising and well worth exploring further. Others appear attractive, but upon a closer look, turn out to be unworkable, unfair, or unsustainable.” He reassured Singaporeans by saying, “Rest assured that Singaporeans, now or in generations to come, will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own.”

Customer unhappy after foodpanda offers 20-cent refund for spilled milk tea order

Kim Lim officially single and tells her ex-husband ‘I am finally done with all the nonsense I had to deal with because of you’

SINGAPORE — A man on Reddit asked about discrimination in Singapore, claiming to be a black man who had received a job offer in one of the business development districts. He asked if he should accept the offer.

Many local platform users answered in good faith, assuring him of Singapore’s multicultural society and telling him he would be safe. However, other Reddit users began to probe into the posts of /u/black_linux_guy, discovering that he appears to discriminate against others based on race. They swiftly condemned his racism, to the point that the account was deleted.

Expat praises Singapore with ‘Shout out to SG public toilets, I love you’ but Singaporeans tell her to try out toilets in coffee shops & MRT stations

