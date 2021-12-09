Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 9

- Advertisement -

Ho Ching continues to slip down Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list

Singapore — Madam Ho Ching, who recently retired as CEO of Temasek Holdings after 17 years with the sovereign wealth fund, has slid down the Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list for the third year in a row.

The wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is now ranked 33rd on Forbes’ list published on Tuesday.

HDB: Man splashes water, lets it drop to lower floors, resident says ‘this is why your laundry never dry’

Singapore — A steady and unwanted stream of water trickling down an HDB (Housing & Development Board) apartment block has spurred residents to grumble about being unable to hang their laundry out to dry.

“Whoever lives in West Plain Block 467C, unit xx-559 and find out your laundry never dry, this is why,” wrote Facebook user Les Littleyellow on the Complaint Singapore page.

Nurse: Our M’sian colleague’s suicide, a bloody wake-up call for healthcare sector… we all mentally tired & need rest… our mgmt don’t see this…

Singapore — An Instagram post on @sgnightingales about the suicide of a Malaysian nurse has gone viral, with many commenters tagging the authorities in order to draw attention to the situation.

“ 🔊 When will ANYONE listen to us, when we say mental health is everything? 🔊 I am speechless that one of our Malaysian nightingales have left us from battling her own struggles. This incident is indeed a bloody wake up call for everyone in the healthcare sector,” the post was captioned.

Experts declare daily COVID-19 stats ‘meaningless’ — Netizens suggest curbs that should go

Singapore — Those daily Covid-19 press releases by the Health Ministry are now history.

The ministry’s decision to end the routine statement of infection statistics during the pandemic has been greeted as a good sign by experts, who observed that the information was no longer meaningful. That reasoning might surprise a whole lot of non-clinicians and non-scientists.

Jamus Lim breaks down the cost of his meal because some ‘seem to get curiously incensed when I post about unfamiliar foods’

Singapore — Workers Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) offered a sort of marketing lesson on Facebook that had nothing to do with his job as an economics professor… and yet, perhaps it did.

Associate Professor Lim showed that he is aware that netizens sometimes have an issue when he posts about “unfamiliar” foods. So when he put on social media a picture of a dish that he and his family enjoyed recently, he even provided a breakdown of how much all the ingredients actually cost.

