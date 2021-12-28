Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 28

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 28

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top 5 stories for today...

By Nick Karean
Viral ‘Crimewatch’ 2013 clip: Jernelle Oh channels her inner Ah Lian to bring out the ‘gangster’ girl in her

 

Photo: video screengrab

Singapore — After 35 (and counting) seasons, Crimewatch is finally gaining traction with Gen Zs.

This time, it is not because of the clip The Woman Was Too Stunned To Speak that went viral worldwide, but rather a scene from the show’s 2013 Crimewatch.

Read more here.

 

Car reverses quickly, slams into crossing pedestrian looking opposite direction at Elias Mall car park

 

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante -SGRV

Singapore — A reminder to all road users to be aware of one’s surroundings was highlighted recently after video footage of a passing pedestrian getting hit by a reversing vehicle circulated online.

A video of the incident involving a Honda Vezel driver reversing into a passing pedestrian at Elias Mall on Christmas day was posted on Facebook pages ROADS.sg and SG Road Vigilante.

Read more here.

 

Work pass holders no longer allowed to enter SG from Feb 1, 2022 if unable to produce vaccination document

 

Photo: screengrab/ mom.gov.sg

Singapore — First-time applicants for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residents will be required to be fully vaccinated starting from Feb 1 of next year.

Vaccinations will also be mandatory for those applying to renew their work passes. However, children under the age of 12, as well as those who are medically unfit for the vaccine, are exempted from mandatory vaccination.

Read more here.

 

Singaporeans help Malaysians affected by ‘once in 100 years’ flood

 

Photo: FB screengrab/AksiCepatTanggap

Singapore — Heavy torrential rains wreaked havoc in Malaysia this month, displacing over 70,000 people. As fitting this season of giving, Singaporeans are coming together to help out.

Since the rains began on the evening of Dec 17, at least 48 people have died in eight Malaysian states in a disaster that has been said to occur only “once in 100 years.”

Read more here.

 

MOH denies that children who have COVID are separated from their parents when travelling

 

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore — In a Dec 23 opinion piece, Rachel Rosenthal, an editor with Bloomberg Opinion, wrote that Singapore’s “approach to pandemic management, once strict and orderly, has become increasingly inconsistent and chaotic.”

She highlighted the complaint of a European national who had tested positive for Covid.

Read more here.

