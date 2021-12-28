Home News Car reverses quickly, slams into crossing pedestrian looking opposite direction at Elias...

Car reverses quickly, slams into crossing pedestrian looking opposite direction at Elias Mall car park

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante -SGRV

A reminder to all road users to be aware of one's surroundings was highlighted recently after video footage of a passing pedestrian getting hit by a reversing vehicle circulated online.

By Hana O
Singapore — A reminder to all road users to be aware of one’s surroundings was highlighted recently after video footage of a passing pedestrian getting hit by a reversing vehicle circulated online.

A video of the incident involving a Honda Vezel driver reversing into a passing pedestrian at Elias Mall on Christmas day was posted on Facebook pages ROADS.sg and SG Road Vigilante.

The video showed the man crossing the car park area while the Honda was stationary in front of parked cars.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante -SGRV

As the man approached the back of the Honda, the vehicle suddenly reversed.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante -SGRV

The man was pushed a couple of steps back due to the impact.

The pedestrian shared that the driver was “super rude and scolded him.”

He said that the driver asked why he was walking behind the car when he reversed. “Didn’t even apologise, now my waist started pain, hand got bruises and my neck also aching.”

Members from the online community observed that the Honda reversed too quickly, although others noted that the man could have walked in front of the car or been more aware of his surroundings.

“This is a good safety-first lesson to all road users, especially for the children, on how accidents could happen, so that we pedestrians can avoid getting hurt by other’s recklessness,” commented netizen Chin Leong Lu.

“Shudder to think if it was a child. Anyway, best advice is generally to try to walk in front of the car. Never know when one will encounter a kuku driver,” said a Facebook user.

“Drivers must always be much more responsible on the roads. I’m a driver, and I make this comment objectively without prejudice,” said Facebook user Sivadas Krishnan, expounding on the gravity of the incident. /TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

/TISG

