Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 1

Kopitiam customer loses appetite after seeing filthy food tray

A customer dining at a Kopitiam outlet at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was grossed out at the condition of the establishment’s food trays. A Facebook group Complaint Singapore shared her shocking discovery in a post on Tuesday (Nov 29). “To Kopitiam: Please change all the disgusting trays in your Kopitiam at TTSH. How much dirt and germs are there. Lost my appetite when I saw the tray.” Read more here…

Netizen asks if it’s common for companies to lowball new hires with low pay even after asking their expected salary

A somewhat irate netizen took to Reddit recently, wondering if it’s a “common practice” in companies’ Human Resources divisions to ask new hires what their salary expectations are, yet tell them they have a flat rate when offered a position in the firm.

“In the initial call, they’ve asked for my salary expectations, I asked them how much is usually offered for fresh grads here and they told me it depends on many factors, so I just accept their answer and proceed with the stages. (might be my mistake here)

Read more here…

Indonesian asks why Singaporeans cheered when Anwar became PM of Malaysia: Netizens obliged with answers

After Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Prime Minister of Malaysia (Nov 24), one Indonesian living in the country was puzzled because he saw people in Singapore “cheering and congratulating” him. He took to Reddit to ask: “Can I get any context of why did you guys cheering for him being elected?” I have little knowledge about Malaysians and Singapore politics so sorry if I sounded ignorant,but if there is one thing i know was that Singapore got kicked out from Malaysia in the past. I don’t know if the flair of this post are supposed to be discussion or wayang politics,so correct me if i choose the wrong Flair,” the Reddit user BreathIndividual8557 wrote on Nov 25. Read more here…

Mother stabs 15yo daughter with knife, hits her with metal ladle, floorball sticks & electric fan to stop her from going out

A 40-year-old woman resorted to violence to prevent her teenage daughter from stepping out of the house frequently. She used a knife to stab her daughter’s thigh and hit her with a metal ladle, floorball sticks and an electric fan.

The mother went to her oldest daughter, 21, and asked if her sister should be killed. Afraid to get into trouble, the eldest didn’t respond. She also hesitated to intervene in what was about to happen. The mother grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her daughter’s thigh.

Read more here…

Another cleaning service scam: Woman loses over $20,000 to bogus company she found on Facebook

After a woman came forward last week to say she lost $4,300 to scammers posing as a house cleaning service, it turns out that another woman suffered an even greater loss, discovering that more than $20,000 had been transferred from her accounts in a similar tactic. Ms Ye had been looking for a cleaning company on Facebook, and when she saw one that said it charged only $22 for a four-hour cleaning session every two weeks, she gave the company her contact details. She told Chinese-language news site Shin Min Daily News that this was a very good price indeed. The 40-year-old administrative assistant said that the next day, someone who claimed to be employed with the company messaged her back and told her to download a certain app.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg