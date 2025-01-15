SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man’s recent online post sparked a heated discussion after he called out the people who pry into others’ finances and make unfair assumptions.

“I’m Singaporean, but I can never understand why people would ask how much your salary is if your HDB flat is fully paid for and comment that ‘you must be rich because of your long work history,’” he wrote on r/singaporefi forum on Sunday (Jan 12).

Calling such questions “very rude and a reflection of poor EQ,” the man expressed his dismay over the lack of tact and consideration in such interactions. To him, this behaviour goes beyond simple curiosity and ventures into disrespect.

He also addressed a common stereotype that particularly irks him – the assumption that locals have it easy just because they’re Singaporeans. “Singaporeans, too, need to work and be careful with their money. We are not paid pensions,” he pointed out.

“Who really has an easy life these days? Even millionaires have their worries,” he concluded.

“Asking how much one earns is rather intrusive/blunt…”

Several Singaporean Redditors echoed the man’s sentiments in the discussion thread, expressing that they, too, felt uncomfortable when asked such intrusive questions.

One Redditor commented, “You get this from boomers who try to ask and compare with their children. Irritating. HDB-wise, who doesn’t want a secured home and pay a mortgage until retirement? Siao.”

Another wrote, “I agree, asking how much one earns is rather intrusive/blunt, especially if there is no reason for it. Same for asking if you have paid up your mortgage or car loan.”

However, some Redditors felt that the man might have a “poor EQ himself” for getting upset so easily.

They pointed out that people often ask these types of questions out of genuine curiosity or as an attempt to make conversation rather than with any intention to be rude or intrusive. To them, it was more about cultural habits or small talk rather than malicious prying.

A few others also stressed that sharing salary details is helpful. One Redditor said, “Not sharing your salary only benefits the employers and elites. If everybody were transparent about their salary, we would have a far more equitable and fair system.”

This view aligns with a growing push for more transparency around pay, which many see as necessary to level the playing field and ensure everyone is paid fairly for their work.

The conversation is gaining momentum, particularly among younger professionals who are advocating for more openness when it comes to salary discussions.

Among them is Karishma Jashani, a 28-year-old tech sales expert who earns over $300,000 annually. She is vocal about her success, sharing insights into her job, daily routines, and salary on TikTok with her 25,000 followers.

