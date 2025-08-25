Still paying the ‘parent tax’? — ‘How much should adult children give their folks?’

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, where family ideals are profoundly entrenched in traditional customs, giving money to parents encompasses more than just financial dimensions; it’s also personal and emotional. One Reddit post brought up an issue that many working adults contend with: “How much should we give our parents?”

Comments and reactions from Singaporeans from different walks of life depicted a glowing picture of filial piety in today’s world.

Tradition to negotiation

For a few commenters, this behaviour is indispensable. One Redditor said, “I give S$500 monthly, with a plan to increase it to S$1,000 once my father retires.” In addition to monthly cash, this netizen also pays for utilities, fiber broadband, and phone services, providing comprehensive support for the household. However, life stages play a role. “If I get married and move out, the S$1,000 won’t come into effect.”

For most Redditors who reacted, offering money to parents is not an invariable responsibility but a flexible understanding that fine-tunes itself based on family needs and personal capacity of the giver.

When giving doesn’t feel right

Not everyone shares the same sense of responsibility. One Reddit user confessed to giving nothing — not out of neglect but out of necessity. “I found out the money was going to my leeching sister and brother instead.” Knowing about that resulted in some changes — he now gives S$400 to the mother-in-law, who willingly supports the household.

Others shared a similar feeling. One netizen said, “My parents are financially stable and never expected anything. They just want to make sure my finances are okay.” Instead of giving a fixed amount, he enjoys treating his parents to meals and gifting during festive times — a more relaxed, thoughtful way to show gratitude.

The evolution of giving

Some stories chronicled the journey of giving over the years. “I started giving $300 when I began working 20 years ago. It’s now $3,000,” a netizen shared. Notwithstanding the generosity, the parent frequently gives back extra cash—a quiet indication that demonstrates shared affection and accountability. “I also pay all their bills,” the commenter added, highlighting that support isn’t exclusively all about giving cash.

Percentage-based giving

Some Redditors took a more methodical stance. One Redditor mentioned giving 10% of their income, even though their parents don’t need it. “It’s just nice to give back for all the support they’ve given me.” Another Redditor gives 5%, but only to his mum. “Dad earns five digits; I’m only in the low fours,” he wrote honestly. His main focus is on saving for future commitments like a Build-To-Order flat and building a financial base.

This kind of reasoning is becoming more common among younger Singaporeans. Rising costs, stagnant wages, and increasing life pressures often clash with the ideal of a fixed monthly contribution.

Rethinking filial piety

Eventually, the thread illustrates that giving to one’s parents is no longer governed by extensive cultural outlooks. It’s multifaceted. For some, it’s a hallowed obligation. For others, it centres on necessity, impartiality, and personal assets.

The Singaporean landscape of parental devotion is shifting — from inflexible compulsion to selfless compromise. A consistent undercurrent remains: the desire to show love and appreciation. Whether it’s through $500 bill, paying for phone and internet connection obligations, an enjoyable dinner, or a quiet instant of compassion, Singaporeans are discovering their own methods of giving back on their own terms.

Summing it up, the answer to the question, “How much should you give your parents?” depends less on a precise number in dollars but more on what is fair and sounds right for your family, for your finances, and your future.