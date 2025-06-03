Steven Cheung, financially struggling, takes to Instagram asking for employment

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Even though singer Steven Cheung took on various jobs to make ends meet, he continues to face financial struggles and has publicly sought help, as reported by VnExpress.

He took to Instagram and posted a Story, saying that he was in urgent need of a job opportunity and required HK$6,800 (S$1,116) today, and he said, “Help me,” as reported by The Star.

Difficult situation

Cheung’s wife, Au Yin Man, also took to Instagram to share a post about the couple’s difficult situation. In a social media post, she shared her thoughts, saying that sometimes even a small amount of effort can turn things around in life, but then she also added that sometimes, even that’s just not enough.

Cheung and his wife are parents to four young boys, ranging in age from one to five years old. The couple has been struggling to make ends meet.

- Advertisement -

Behind on their rent

Things are tight for them right now. Au revealed that they’re behind on their rent by a month and a half, and it costs them HK$15,000 monthly. She also mentioned that the landlord is threatening to kick them out if they don’t pay the overdue rent by the end of the month.

Cheung, 40, has held several jobs to support his family. He’s done everything from setting up cable wires and working on construction sites to handing out flyers, delivering food, and even distributing condoms.

Did not get many roles

If you’re wondering how Cheung got his start, it was in 2003 with a boy band. Before that, they were known as Boy’z but then switched to Sun Boy’z. They were quite popular in Hong Kong and even won several music awards.

However, when the group disbanded in 2008, Cheung attempted to transition into acting, but his career didn’t take off. He didn’t get many good roles.

- Advertisement -

Cheung tied the knot with Au, who’s 34, back in 2019, but things have been tough for their family, especially after that cheating scandal in 2019, the one with four women, including actress April Leung. Following that, the singer was unable to secure a job, further worsening their financial difficulties.

In 2003, Steven Cheung Chi-hang, 40, a singer from Hong Kong, made his debut as part of the boy group Boy’z. The duo, formed by Emperor Entertainment Group, also included Kenny Kwan. They were quite popular and received multiple music awards in Hong Kong.

In 2005, Kwan left the group and was briefly replaced by Dennis Mak. Then, things shifted in 2006 when William Chan joined, and it was then that they decided to change their name to Sun Boy’z. However, in December 2008, the group officially called it quits.