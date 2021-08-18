Stephen Chow denies dating 17-year-old failed Miss Hong Kong contestant

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow has always kept his romance life low-key. It is so private that his 13-year relationship with socialite Alice Yu Manfung, which ended in 2010, only came to light when the duo was embroiled in a dramatic financial lawsuit late last year.

Chow used to date Hong Kong singer-actresses Karen Mok and Athena Chu. It was rumoured recently that the comedy king may have his eye on a new romantic target, a failed Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant named Ukei Cheung.

Chow is 59 years old and Cheung is 17, making that a 42-year age gap between them. The rumour started when a journalist from Hong Kong’s Headline Daily spotted Chow boarding a yacht “worth over HK$100mil (SGD17.4mil) with Cheung and two other young women.

For a few hours, the group went out to sea and played water sports before having a party on the boat and returning to shore at about 10 pm.

The following day, Chow and Cheung showed up at the pier again to sail out for another date. Based on insider info, the duo first met at a yacht party in Jun this year. It was said that the actor approached Cheung first to strike up a conversation and ask for her number, and the duo started dating in secret.

It is reported that Chow had a few ‘rules’ for Cheung to follow on their dates. One of it is that Chow will only use WeChat to call her and would never leave a record of their conversations, as reported by 8days.sg.

Cheung had to make sure that not a single trace of the actor could be seen or heard in any of the photos and videos she took while they were together. Other than that, Chow is said to treat her very well and performs thoughtful gestures such as sending a car to pick her up for their outings.

However, it seems that these are just baseless rumours. Chow’s assistant has come forward to clarify that he and Cheung are not even close at all, let alone lovers.

Regarding the yacht trip, the assistant had an explanation.

“There was a large group of people on the boat that day,” his assistant explained. “The girl had taken the initiative to invite Stephen to go wakesurfing two days earlier, but Stephen ignored her ‘cos they hardly know each other. I don’t understand how such a report could’ve been written when so many people went out to sea to play together.”

Cheung participated in this year’s Miss Hong Kong auditions and was the youngest out of all the participants.

She attracted attention for her resemblance to Chingmy Yau’s daughter Sham Yuet (and for an infamous pic of her in a skirt so short, it exposed part of her buttocks), but she did not make it to the finals. /TISG

