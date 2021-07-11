Home News Featured News Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and skincare products

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

Besides a trusty water bottle and a (discreet but necessary) handkerchief, these hydrating skincare products deserve a place in your personal arsenal

Coola's Full Spectrum 360º Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF50. Image credits: Coola

Author

Miren Gonzalez

Date

Category

Featured News
In the tropics, we’re always looking for ways to beat the and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is paramount when weather conditions can turn anyone into a sweaty, sticky mess. Besides a trusty water bottle and a (discreet but necessary) handkerchief, these hydrating skincare products deserve a place in your personal arsenal.

My Real Squeeze Mask, Innisfree

Innisfree’s My Real Squeeze Mask in moisturizing bamboo. Image credits: Innisfree

Korean all-natural beauty brand Innisfree’s My Real Squeeze Masks (US$1.80/S$2.43) are made of eucalyptus fibres and come in 13 different varieties, offering three levels of hydration — water base (light and fresh), essence base (deeply hydrating) and cream base (intensely nourishing).

Innisfree’s bamboo, cucumber, ginseng and green tea masks are all moisturising and will work wonders for your skin whenever it needs that extra boost. Popping the sheet masks in the fridge for a bit before applying them makes for an amazingly cool treat and leaves your skin feeling light and super fresh.       

Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50+, COSRX

COSRX’s Aloe Sun Cream SPF50+. Image credits: COSRX

We know all about aloe vera’s cooling properties in the form of after-care, when there’s a sunburn needing tending, an all-too painful reminder that skipping the sunscreen is never a smart move.  

If you love aloe vera, give COSRX’s Aloe Soothing Sun Cream (US$16/S$21) a try. Besides giving you long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays with SPF50+, the lightweight aloe cream keeps you cool with its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Cooling Water, Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water. Image credits: Milk Makeup

Sick of puffy eyebags and tired-looking eyes? No one needs to know that you stayed up all night scrolling (or doing whatever it is your were really doing), as long you use Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water stick for that special place under your peepers.

The cooling under-eye gel stick boasts a formula of soothing and hydrating sea water and puffiness-reducing caffeine. For a refreshed and alert start to your day, keep your Cooling Water stick in the fridge overnight and use it under your eyes in the morning. 

Full Spectrum 360º Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF50, Coola

Coola’s Full Spectrum 360º Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF50. Image credits: Coola

Short of dunking your head into a cool river on a hot day, there are other ways to keep your head cool. Coola’s Full Spectrum 360º Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF50 (US$46/S$62) promises to “drench” your skin with hyaluronic acid and refreshing coconut water, revealing a dewy and fresh you even on the hottest of days.

This water cream was with balance in mind and developed to guard the skin against “modern-day skin stressors” such as blue light from digital devices, infrared light and pollution.

Peppermint Cooling Foot Lotion, The Body Shop

The Body Shop’s Peppermint Cooling Foot Lotion. Image credits: The Body Shop

Your face is not the only part of your body that deserves to be cool in the heat of summer. Everyday, your feet do a lot for you — keeping you upright, taking you from place to place and looking amazing in your trendiest footwear. 

Keep your feet cool and fresh with The Body Shop’s Peppermint Cooling Foot Lotion (US$17/S$23). Infused with English peppermint essential oil, this lotion will soften and soothe active feet while cooling and refreshing them at the same time. Whether you’re a flip-flops-all-the-way person or a shoe-freak, no one wants sweaty feet.   

