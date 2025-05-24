Saturday, May 24, 2025
StarHub’s “Football for All” Carnival Returns - Get Ready for an Epic Premier League Final Day Showdown. (Photo credit: Starhub)
Sports
3 min.Read

StarHub’s “Football for All” carnival to screen all 10 EPL matches on final matchday

Khalis Rifhan
By Khalis Rifhan
SINGAPORE: While Liverpool Football Club has emerged as the 2024/2025 English Premier League (EPL) champions, there are still the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League spots up for grabs for teams that finished in the runner-up to the fifth position.

Arsenal Football Club has won the Premiership 13 times and is currently second in the league with 71 points, and Manchester City, in third place with 68 points, are guaranteed a spot in next season’s Champions League.

While both Newcastle United and Chelsea Football Club are currently in the final two spots for Champions League qualification, they are living precariously in fourth and fifth place with 66 points, respectively.

The two clubs are closely pursued by both sixth-placed Aston Villa on 66 points and seventh-placed Nottingham Forest on 65 points, setting up an intense battle for the remaining Champions League spots.

English Premier League standings – Race for the Champions League. (Photo: Facebook screengrab / premierleague)

With an exciting end to the season, football fans will be able to witness all the matches on the final match day for free at StarHub’s “Football for All” carnival on Sunday, May 25. Kiss92 DJ Glenn Ong, Ross Sarpani, and Kelly Latimer will host the event.

As the exclusive broadcaster of the English Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will broadcast all 10 matches live from a single location. Kickoff will be at 11 p.m. at the Resorts World Convention Centre.

Football fans will be treated to an unforgettable night of football, fun, and fanfare. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m., bringing together fans of all ages to connect, celebrate, and share their love for the game, regardless of the team they support.

One of the most anticipated matches of the night would be between Forest and Chelsea. A win for Nuno Santo’s team would see them leapfrog their opponents to 68 points. Villa also hopes to make it to Europe’s elite competition as they face fallen giants Manchester United.

Adding to the excitement, fans can look forward to special appearances by Premier League legends Joe Hart (Manchester City) and John Barnes (Liverpool). The duo is also scheduled for a meet-and-greet session with fans on Saturday, May 24, at StarHub Paragon at 2:15 p.m.

Meet Premier League legends, Joe Hart and John Barnes, at Starhub Paragon. (Photo: Facebook screengrab / Starhub)

One avid football fan, Ezaad Dollah, who was interested in meeting the former Premier League legends, wondered whether postcards would be handed out to fans for the former players to sign.

“Please be advised that there will not be any autograph cards given out on Sunday. You may bring your own items, but it will be at the legends’ discretion and priority will be given to photo-taking as we want to allow as many people to have the opportunity to get a chance to get up close to the legends,” replied StarHub on a thread in their social media page.

StarHub’s “Football for All” carnival will also feature football-themed games and family-friendly activities. There will be exclusive goodie bags available on a first-come, first-served basis and exciting giveaways, making it the perfect way to welcome new fans to the thrill of football.

To celebrate StarHub’s 25th Anniversary, all subscribers are invited to bring up to four guests to the festivities. Admission is free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Secure your spot at https://www.starhub.com/football-for-all-carnival.

There will be complimentary shuttle bus services from Resorts World Sentosa to HarbourFront, that will run from 11:30 pm on Sunday to 2:30 am the following day.

