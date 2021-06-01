Entertainment Celebrity finally laid to rest in S$1.4 million coffin more than...

Stanley Ho finally laid to rest in S$1.4 million coffin more than a year after his death

Tycoon buried next to his parents

Stanley Ho was known as Macau's king. Picture: YouTube

Hong Kong — The late , Macau’s king, has finally been laid to rest, more than a year after he passed away at the age of 98 on May 26, 2020. On July 10, 2020, a star-studded funeral was held for the late billionaire. After that, his body was kept in the Hong Kong Funeral Home before being moved to Tung Wah Coffin Home. His family waited for a fengshui master to select an auspicious date for his , reported 8days.sg.

The fengshui master chose May 30 this year to be the date of his . Hong Kong media spotted staff members in white at around 9 am waiting outside Tung Wah Coffin Home and Chiu Yuen Cemetery, Ho’s final resting place. At about 10 am, Ho’s four sons Lawrence, Orlando, Arnaldo and Mario arrived at the coffin home to escort the coffin to the burial site. Ho’s daughters and three living wives met up at the cemetery to oversee the arrangements there.

Stanley Ho was finally laid to rest this year. Picture: YouTube

Half an hour later, Ho’s casket was moved out of the coffin home by 10 men and carried over 200 metres of mountain road before being loaded onto a hearse to be transported to the cemetery. Ho’s sons followed close behind as the eldest son, Lawrence, held a framed photograph of Ho. It was reported that a hundred security personnel escorted the procession.

Two vehicles were needed to travel to the cemetery as there were so many bodyguards. Police officers were also deployed to control traffic. A light drizzle started as they arrived at the cemetery and the late tycoon was buried next to his parents. Jane, his firstborn daughter who died in 2014 from a rare blood vessel disease, is buried nearby.

Ho was laid to rest in an intricate Chinese-style coffin, which was made of golden-thread nanmu, a precious type of wood, and reportedly cost HK$8 million (S$1.4 million). Ho’s family also splurged on his burial plot, which is estimated to be worth HK$1 million (S$170,000). Members of the media reached out to Ho’s daughter, Daisy, after the burial. She is his second child with his second wife Lucina Laam. Daisy thanked everyone and said that everything went smoothly. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

