Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know

Hindustan Times

InternationalAsiaCOVID 19
India — After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V may become the third vaccine to be approved in India as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has approached the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use approval. Pfizer too had sought approval in December but what keeps Sputnik V ahead of Pfizer is that it conducted trials in India whereas Pfizer’s application was based on trials conducted elsewhere.

Here is all you need to know about this Russian vaccine

> The vaccine was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russia registered the vaccine on Augst 11 becoming the first country to have a vaccine against Covid-19, which also led to suspicion about its efficacy. However, the vaccine maintained over 91 per cent efficacy.

> Its trial in Russia also covered people above the age of 60 years. So, it has proven effectivity in older people who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

> British medical journal The Lancet reported Sputnik’s efficacy to be 91.6 per cent.

> In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories conducted small human trials of the vaccine after it partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund in September. Phase 3 clinical trial is going on.

> Dr Reddy’s conducted a phase 2 study in India on 100 subjects and said that the study met the primary endpoints of safety.

> European Medicines Agency has not yet approved the vaccine.

> Brazil turned down the emergency use approval request of the vaccine as the local pharmaceutical company did not meet the minimum criteria.

> Russian authorities say the vaccine has been registered in around 30 countries.

> This vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperature and does not require extreme cold temperature like Pfizer.

> One dose of this vaccine will cost around Rs.730, which is costlier than Covishield and Covaxin.

