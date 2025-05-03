Saturday, May 3, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Lim Tean - Peoples Voice
Lim Tean - Peoples Voice. Photo: Facebook screengrab / Peoplesvoicesg
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
2 min.Read

SPP outperforms PAR at Potong Pasir, but PAP still beats out opposition, according to sample count

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) chief Lim Tean is at risk of losing his election deposit, according to the sample count for Potong Pasir SMC that was released this evening (May 3).

People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Alex Yeo took a massive lead margin of 71 per cent, according to the sample count. The Singapore People’s Party (SPP), which has contested Potong Pasir SMC for years, saw candidate Williamson Lee get 21 per cent of the vote as per the sample count.

According to the sample count, Mr Lim only received 8 per cent of the vote. The official results will come in later tonight.

On Nomination Day, Mr Lim said he “shall ask the residents of Potong Pasir for the greatest honour to be their elected Member of Parliament.” He added, “Potong Pasir SMC is a historical constituency in opposition political history, and I hope to live up to the legacy of the legendary Chiam See Tong.”

- Advertisement -

He, however, did not have Mr Chiam’s blessing to contest his former ward.

Mr Chiam made history in 1984 when he won Potong Pasir and became Singapore’s second elected opposition MP after the late Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam. He held Potong Pasir for 27 years, from 1984 to 2011.

Mr Chiam’s party, the SPP, only lost Potong Pasir SMC to the ruling party in the 2011 general election when Mr Chiam took the risk of leaving his seat to lead a team contesting a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) – a gamble that did not pay off.

Since 2011, the SPP has been faithfully walking the ground and has contested Potong Pasir SMC in every election, including this one. The party plans to field longtime Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Williamson Lee to carry on the fight for Potong Pasir this year.

- Advertisement -

Given the SPP’s longstanding presence in the ward, Mr Lim’s decision to contest Potong Pasir came as a shock to some opposition supporters and triggered fears that he may lose his election deposit.

Mr Lim is no stranger to three-cornered contests, although the efficacy of this strategy remains to be proven.

In the 2020 general election, Mr Lim fielded a team to contest Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in a three-corner fight, despite criticism over the fact that the Singapore Democratic Alliance had worked the ground there for years. The PV team was the only party to lose their deposit in that race, and some critics criticised the party for splitting the opposition’s vote share.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Business

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

0
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be...
Travel

KLIA2 and Bangkok Don Mueang among world’s best low-cost airline terminals in 2025

0
Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) and...

Topics

Business

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

0
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be...
Travel

KLIA2 and Bangkok Don Mueang among world’s best low-cost airline terminals in 2025

0
Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) and...
Sports

Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1’s youngest polesitter, beating Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Sprint Qualifying

0
Mercedes' teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli shocked everyone by securing...
Sports

‘It was quite sharp’: Casper Ruud battles rib injury to reach the Madrid Open final

0
Norway’s Casper Ruud pushed through a rib injury to...
Sports

Coco Gauff hands Iga Świątek one of her toughest losses at the Madrid Open final

0
Coco Gauff easily defeated Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in...
Celebrity

Before his show, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse eats dinner with his two sons

0
HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, Nicholas Tse, a Hong Kong singer...
Celebrity

Zhang Ziyi seen in a wheelchair after falling on stage at film awards

0
CHINA: Zhang Ziyi, a famous Chinese actress, recently had...
Lifestyle

SG employee says she’s ‘sick of gender bias’ at work, shares experience online

0
SINGAPORE: Feeling increasingly frustrated by the ongoing gender bias...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

0
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be...

Man asks, “Is it true that no one cares about your degree after working a few years?”

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to ask whether...

Singapore’s prime office market slips to 9th place in Savills’ global rankings

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s prime office market dropped three spots to...

Rise of the robot colleague: Why workers are choosing AI over each other

0
INTERNATIONAL: Today’s workplaces have significantly changed — more and...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore