Spotted: Woman sitting cross-legged in the middle of road with busy traffic

Singapore – A woman was caught on dash camera footage sitting cross-legged in the middle of the road with vehicles passing by.

On Monday (Dec 28), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident involving a woman situated in the middle of a three-lane road at night with busy traffic around her.

The video shows passing vehicles slowing down or changing lanes as they caught sight of a woman dressed in black sitting with her legs crossed on the lane markings. The incident is said to have happened on Sunday night (Dec 27).

A man can also be seen standing by the roadside and appeared to be looking at or talking to her, the caption noted.

With over 350 comments to date, members from the online community wondered what possible drama or relationship problem could have led the woman to conduct such behaviour.

Although the woman was not positioned on the middle of the lane, which would cause obstruction to traffic, many noted that her actions still endangered herself and the motorists around her. Netizens highlighted that bikers always use these lane markings, thus increasing the risk of an accident.

“Why in the middle of the road,” questioned Facebook user Sitra Chelliah. “Go to a park or garden where nature beings are and pour out your stress to mother nature. It’s much better no one gets into trouble because of you. An accident, injury, death, or disability will never help,” added the netizen.

