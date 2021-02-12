Home News Featured News Spotted: S'pore debt collector dressed as God of Fortune doing rounds on...

Spotted: S’pore debt collector dressed as God of Fortune doing rounds on Chinese New Year

Photo: FB screengrab/Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Pte Ltd

Hana O

Singapore – A Singapore debt collection company’s witty take on its trade is gaining traction in social media, as one of its staff dressed up as the God of Fortune while doing rounds.

In line with the Chinese New Year period, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Pte Ltd placed a twist on its usual debt collection rounds by having one of its staff greet debtors dressed up as the God of Fortune.

“It is not every day that you get the opportunity to have the God of Fortune to wish you Happy Chinese New Year in person,” the company posted on its Facebook page on Friday (Feb 12).

A previous post also noted, “Since some debtors do not understand human language, we shall invite #TeamFDR God of wealth to speak to them and wishing them Gong Xi Fa Cai.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Pte Ltd

The post included photos of the God of Fortune leaving red packets in a red paper bag on the residence’s entrance area.

Photo: FB screengrab/Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Pte Ltd

It appears this wasn’t the first time Fast Debt Recovery Specialist mixed daily operations with the festivities. Last Dec 24, 2020, it was Santa greeting debtors. “On Christmas Eve, we not only brightened our client’s day. We also brightened our debtor’s day. Client are also thankful for all the updates provided!” read their post on Dec 25.

Photo: FB screengrab/Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Pte Ltd

The company specializes in aiding debtors reclaim unpaid personal debts, unsettled accounts, and overdue invoices.

Their website reads, “Being in the debt collection trade, we are no strangers to the sophisticated tactics used by scammers, fraudsters, and conmen to swindle good citizens out of their hard-earned fortune. At Fast Debt Recovery Specialist, we are dedicated to helping people like you retrieve what is owed using legal methods with a personal touch.”/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

