Spotted in S’pore heartlands: Indian man speaking fluent Mandarin & Hokkien to sell mops

Photo: FB screengrab/Zeng Li Ren

Hana O

Singapore – An Indian salesman was spotted in the Singapore heartlands speaking fluent Mandarin and Hokkien, demonstrating mops for sale to an audience.

On Monday (Feb 22), Facebook user Zeng Li Ren uploaded a video of the man selling mops. It has gone viral on social media, garnering praise and interest.

“Can you speak Mandarin and Hokkien like him?” the caption asked.

The four-and-a-half-minute video showed the man demonstrating how to use the mop.

Using sand and powder, he gave a clear, step-by-step demonstration, speaking a mix of Mandarin and Hokkien.

He even used catchphrases to make the demonstration more memorable. “If you buy my mop back, you open it up like a flower, you put it on the floor, sweep and mop at the same time,” said the man repeatedly during his pitch.

He sells mops in Bedok, said some who had seen his lively demonstrations, commenting on the post, which has over 4,500 shares to date.

It was clear that the man’s efforts were not wasted as his audience ooh-ed and aah-ed at his sales pitch.

“It’s been 50 years and still this (pointing to a traditional mop). 50 years ago, Indian people can’t speak Mandarin,” said the man at one point. “Now, Indian people can speak Mandarin. Society has already changed. It is time to change your mop too,” he added.

Before the video ended, one woman was already opening her wallet to take out cash, while others filmed the salesman’s antics.

Netizens said they were sold after watching the video and wondered where they could buy the mop. Meanwhile, others admitted that the man spoke better Mandarin than they did.

According to one Shamen Nair, the man sells mops at Block 19 Marsiling Lane./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

