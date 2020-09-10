Spotted: Cat in a backpack!

- Advertisement -

After a netizen recently shared a photo of a cat spotted inside a pedestrian’s bag, other online users flocked to the comments section of the uploaded photo to say that such a thing is actually not uncommon.

Though most people aren’t fazed by seeing a dog being carried around in a dainty little dog bag, it seems as though not that many people are used to seeing the same being done with a cat. Redditor @frizzy888 on Wednesday (September 9) took to the online news forum Reddit to share a photo where a white cat was spotted being carried around the city in a backpack.

The red backpack in the photo seems to have been made specifically for pets as it had a see-through outer shell as well as large ventilation holes. “I have heard of Cat in a Hat but what about Cat in a Bag?” the caption read.

While a number of Redditors commented that such carry bags for cats have been around for quite some time, others even said that they too carry their cats around like in the picture. One Redditor said, “I have that bag just that (for) mine, only the head part is transparent like (the) cat is an astronaut.”

A few Redditors, however, wondered if the cat was comfortable enough inside and shared some tips on how to keep pets cool in hot weather if they’re carried around in a bag. One even shared an Amazon link to a pet bag that has a pocket where a pet owner can put in a mobile fan for some extra ventilation. “I think you can put a mini fan on the side of cat bags like this one:”