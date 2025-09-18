S’poreans tell diploma holder that job offer with $3K salary, 21 days’ annual leave is a good one

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to seek advice for a job offer they have received, asking others what they would consider to be a “good” job offer.

In a Wednesday (Sep 17) post on r/askSingapore, u/_red_dude wrote that they had finally got the offer after they had “been on the job hunt for a while… after what felt like eons”.

They added that they’re uncertain as to whether it’s a good offer or just an average one for someone who’s a diploma holder with no relevant work experience in the industry.

The post author provided the specifics for the offer. It pays S$3,000 per month, allows for 21 days of annual leave and 14 days of medical leave, one day of work from home, dental and medical benefits, and a yearly bonus.

Almost every commenter on the post wrote favourably about the benefits the job offers.

“Wow, 21 days is a lot for a S$3k/month job!” was the comment that received the highest number of upvotes.

“That actually sounds like a solid offer for a fresh diploma holder with no prior relevant experience. S$3k starting pay is above average in many industries, and the leave/benefits package is pretty decent, too. The 21 days of AL is especially attractive. If the role offers growth and learning opportunities, I’d say it’s worth considering seriously,” wrote another.

“Generally, from what you have shared, the job has good perks,” agreed a Reddit user.

Another was similarly encouraging, writing, “First job? Seems very good for a diploma holder,” while another simply wrote, “Very good.”

One, however, had this bit of wisdom to share: “Good is subjective. If you keep comparing with others, it will never ever be good enough.

“If it is better than what you have now, then it is good.”

A commenter advised the post author to “Take first, think later,” adding that certain aspects of a job, such as a company’s work culture, politics, workload, and opportunities for advancement, would be “apparent only after experience”.

What to consider before taking a job?

Experts list a number of considerations for any job seeker, although, a word to the wise, in a tight job market, no one can afford to be overly picky.

The most important thing to consider is the base pay offered, as any job should ensure that a person earns more than enough to cover their basic needs and then some, allowing them to save and invest for the future, even if it’s a small amount to start with.

A job offer’s benefits package, working hours, commute, and career advancement are other important factors. /TISG

