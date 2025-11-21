// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 21, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikipedia CC/Lionel Lim
Singapore News
2 min.Read

S’poreans still intend to go to Malaysia despite stronger ringgit, might change their minds if it dips below S$1 to RM3

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Shopping in Johor Bahru, a common pastime for many Singaporeans, has gotten more expensive, thanks to the Malaysian ringgit, which Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier this month hailed as the best-performing currency in Asia.

To many Singaporeans, however, it appears to be no big deal, and they intend to continue to visit Malaysia.

While during most of 2025, 1 Singapore dollar traded at about RM3.30, at present, the exchange rate is S$1 to RM3.17. It’s been a stellar trajectory for the currency, which, as recently as early 2024, reached a historic low, when it was at its lowest in 26 years, trading at SG$1 = RM3.51.

Moreover, the ringgit’s performance is predicted to stay strong for some time to come, although The Star said on Thursday (Nov 20) that analysts expect it to weaken slightly in 2026. The currency’s strength has been attributed to Malaysia’s robust economic growth and recent government reforms. The introduction of policies that are investment-friendly specifically for semiconductors, electric vehicles, and digital technology is also a major factor.

See also  Singapore BMW bumps into Johor prince’s electric Honda in Malaysia, driver walks away like nothing ever happened

While all this means that Malaysia-bound Singaporeans will be shelling out more for their shopping, eating, or holiday trips, many in the city-state don’t seem to be overly concerned, according to a report in CNA that said they are still determined to keep crossing the causeway regularly.

As school holidays begin this week, it is expected that visitors from Singapore will continue to travel to Malaysia. CNA quoted Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong as saying, “For Singaporeans, it’s still value for money to shop, engage in gastronomy tourism, medical tourism, and other sectors.”

Some Singaporeans who spoke to CNA, meanwhile, said that the change in the exchange rate would only mean spending a little bit more, not enough to make a significant impact on their wallets.

Commenters on the CNA piece appeared to agree, with some saying that trips to Malaysia aren’t necessarily about expenses.

“It’s not always about currency exchange… It’s the vibe and relaxation, if you know how to spend your time in Malaysia,” one wrote.

See also  First-Time Solo Trip to JB? We Gotchu Fam

“Can’t understand the huha on this. Unless you are changing large denominations, otherwise it’s just enough for nasi lemak,” chimed in another.

“Even if it’s 1:3, JB is still a better choice for food and shopping,” opined a Facebook user.

Others appeared to feel that as long as the exchange rate stays below S$1 to RM3, they would continue to visit Malaysia. Only when it dips lower than that would they have second thoughts. /TISG

Read also: Anwar touts ringgit Asia’s best-performing currency, now at RM 3.19 to S$1

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

SG Economy

Singapore upgrades full-year growth forecast after stronger-than-expected Q3 performance

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy turned in a stronger performance than...
Featured News

Fraud cases on Carousell have fallen by 36% year-on-year

SINGAPORE: Carousell has announced plans to introduce a new...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Full circle? Amos Yee is out of prison in the US, may get sent back to SG

SINGAPORE: On Nov 7, Amos Yee had been scheduled...

Singaporeans split on whether the little red dot is nearing a ‘soft breaking point’

SINGAPORE: A netizen who started a conversation online, sharing...

Rich businessman divorces wife after she abused four of their five adopted children

SINGAPORE: A husband has successfully divorced his wife after...

Elderly man fined S$3,000 for placing garbage bags from his kitchen to his neighbour’s air conditioning windowsill

SINGAPORE: An 88-year-old man was fined S$3,000 for harassing...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //