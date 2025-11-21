S’poreans still intend to go to Malaysia despite stronger ringgit, might change their minds if it dips below S$1 to RM3

SINGAPORE: Shopping in Johor Bahru, a common pastime for many Singaporeans, has gotten more expensive, thanks to the Malaysian ringgit, which Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier this month hailed as the best-performing currency in Asia.

To many Singaporeans, however, it appears to be no big deal, and they intend to continue to visit Malaysia.

While during most of 2025, 1 Singapore dollar traded at about RM3.30, at present, the exchange rate is S$1 to RM3.17. It’s been a stellar trajectory for the currency, which, as recently as early 2024, reached a historic low, when it was at its lowest in 26 years, trading at SG$1 = RM3.51.

Moreover, the ringgit’s performance is predicted to stay strong for some time to come, although The Star said on Thursday (Nov 20) that analysts expect it to weaken slightly in 2026. The currency’s strength has been attributed to Malaysia’s robust economic growth and recent government reforms. The introduction of policies that are investment-friendly specifically for semiconductors, electric vehicles, and digital technology is also a major factor.

While all this means that Malaysia-bound Singaporeans will be shelling out more for their shopping, eating, or holiday trips, many in the city-state don’t seem to be overly concerned, according to a report in CNA that said they are still determined to keep crossing the causeway regularly.

As school holidays begin this week, it is expected that visitors from Singapore will continue to travel to Malaysia. CNA quoted Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong as saying, “For Singaporeans, it’s still value for money to shop, engage in gastronomy tourism, medical tourism, and other sectors.”

Some Singaporeans who spoke to CNA, meanwhile, said that the change in the exchange rate would only mean spending a little bit more, not enough to make a significant impact on their wallets.

Commenters on the CNA piece appeared to agree, with some saying that trips to Malaysia aren’t necessarily about expenses.

“It’s not always about currency exchange… It’s the vibe and relaxation, if you know how to spend your time in Malaysia,” one wrote.

“Can’t understand the huha on this. Unless you are changing large denominations, otherwise it’s just enough for nasi lemak,” chimed in another.

“Even if it’s 1:3, JB is still a better choice for food and shopping,” opined a Facebook user.

Others appeared to feel that as long as the exchange rate stays below S$1 to RM3, they would continue to visit Malaysia. Only when it dips lower than that would they have second thoughts. /TISG

