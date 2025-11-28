S’poreans praise ‘QUEEN ENERGY’ served by Sylvia Lim, He Ting Ru, & Eileen Chong in new video

SINGAPORE: As can be seen in a short video posted by He Ting Ru on Wednesday (Nov 26), the female Members of Parliament from the Workers’ Party (WP) are firmly in their girl boss era. The tongue-in-cheek clip, which has delighted many, shows Ms He (Sengkang), Aljunied MP and party chair Sylvia Lim, and NCMP Eileen Chong doing a bit from the teaser trailer to the sequel to the hit movie The Devil Wears Prada.

In it, Ms He, dressed to the nines and in a pair of bright red heels, walks into a lift, where she’s joined by Ms Lim. Before the door closes, Ms Chong holds it open with her purse, and they lip sync the lines from the trailer.

On Instagram, the text overlay to the video reads, “Walking into my male-dominated job ready to ‘ruin the workplace,'” while Ms He wrote, “Ruining the workplace since 2025,” in the caption.

This is a likely reference to an opinion piece from The New York Times from earlier this month, headlined “Did Women Ruin the Workplace? And if so, can conservative feminism fix it?” In the piece, the conservative American columnist Ross Douthat interviews fellow conservatives Helen Andrews and Leah Libresco Sargeant, who are both critical of liberal feminism. It looks into whether the current age of feminism should be rolled back or whether it’s time for another kind of feminism.

The piece has received considerable backlash from many women and has launched numerous thinkpieces that explained why the premise of women “ruining” the workplace is inherently flawed.

But back to the WP MPs.

Ms He’s video, posted on Instagram, Facebook, and the WP’s TikTok account, has left many netizens impressed both at the concept and execution.

“Wow!!! WP QUEENS,” an Instagram user gushed.

“Totally FABULOUS!!,” wrote another, adding that the video depicted “Brains, Beauty and Bravery.”

“Who is the marketing/social media person behind this. He/she needs a raise,” wrote one.

While one called it “the ‘WERK’ in Worker’s Party!,” another wrote that it gave “QUEEN ENERGY.”

Another commented, “Serviiiiing the country… and the looks.”

However, the video may not have gone smoothly behind the scenes, because when a netizen wrote that they needed to see the blooper reel, Ms He answered, “Funny you say that.”

What cracked up others were the credits that she added to her caption, which included: “Cinematography: Joe; Creative direction: Skylar, Joe, Lulu; Health & Safety: Lulu, Michael.”

“The health and safety part got me,” one wrote.

Ms He replied that this part was “important.” /TISG

