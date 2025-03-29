Singapore News

S’poreans cheer pay bump for healthcare workers, but some wonder if it’s an election-year perk

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 29, 2025

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers will be getting a pay rise just when the nation is preparing to take the pulse of the people. It didn’t take a doctor to spot that. Netizens noticed and commented.

The Ministry of Health said on March 27 (Thursday) that 37,000 healthcare workers’ monthly base salaries will go up by to 7 per cent to their monthly base salaries. The workers getting the raise include allied health professionals, pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary, and support staff.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had already announced this on Jan 29. He also said that 26,000 nurses would get a pay bump, although in smaller increments. MOH said at the time that this is to attract and retain staff in public healthcare.

MOH specified on Thursday, however, that the salary increases will kick in by July 1.

“Our healthcare workers are the driving force behind good care. Such salary reviews are conducted regularly to ensure salaries are competitive relative to the market.  Beyond remuneration, we will continue to review our manpower development initiatives and improve opportunities for our healthcare workers through job redesign and career development,” the ministry added.

Many netizens reacted positively to MOH’s announcement, saying they believe healthcare workers deserve it. One went so far as saying they have so far been “shortchanged.”

“They deserve it long time back and not till now election period,” he added.

See also  Louis Chua: I hope that a high income, developed nation such as SG can work towards supporting patients with rare diseases

“The cost of living is very high. It is a good move to increase the salaries to mitigate the cost pressure,” another chimed in.

Others pointed to the timing of the announcement, with one writing, “It’s not about the increment. They deserved it. It’s about the timing they announce it. Cunning.”

When one argued that the announcement had actually been made at the end of January, another answered, “Yes, and it could have been planned much earlier.”

“LOL at the timing of this salary increase. #electionyear” added another, while a Facebook user wrote, “Good things only happen when the election is around the corner!”

“Just in time for GE… can gather few thousand votes… perfect timing,” a netizen agreed.

Another commenter had a more cynical take, asking, “That’s 63,000 votes?”

However, a netizen pointed out that this would not be the case since a sizeable number of healthcare workers are from other countries.

One opined that the GST increase over the past two years had been intended to “build a war chest to contest in the 2025 election”.

Regarding the salary increases, the Health Minister had said in January, “I think they deserve something better, something more competitive, so that we also get good talent who want to join the sector.” /TISG

Read also: 37,000 public healthcare workers to receive pay rises from mid-2025; 26,000 nurses to get smaller increments

