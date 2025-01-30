Singapore News

37,000 public healthcare workers to receive pay rises from mid-2025; 26,000 nurses to get smaller increments

January 30, 2025
Nurse measuring BP of a patient in a hospital.

SINGAPORE: About 37,000 public healthcare workers can expect salary increases from mid-2025.  The workers due for a raise include allied health professionals (AHPs), pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary, and support staff.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced the good news on the first day of the Chinese New Year (Jan 29).

Mr Ong said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is working with other ministries and unions to finalise the details of the salary adjustments, reported The Straits Times.

The minister said, “In a new year, people have all kinds of hopes. They hope for health and happiness. They, of course, also hope for salary increases and big bonuses.”

AHPs, pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary, and support staff last received a raise in 2021.

In a statement, MOH said that the salary increases aim to attract and retain staff in public healthcare.

Another 26,000 nurses will receive smaller base salary increments. They are covered by the Angel scheme, a long-term retention scheme for public healthcare nurses launched in 2024. It offers up to S$100,000 in payouts to 29,000 nurses over 20 years.

Mr Ong said that the increases are necessary to keep the public healthcare sector competitive, as many public healthcare professionals have alternative opportunities in the private sector or abroad.

He added, “I think they deserve something better, something more competitive, so that we also get good talent who want to join the sector.”

Healthcare Services Employees’ Union president K. Thanaletchimi described the adjustments as a timely move. 

Adjunct Associate Professor Tan Bee Yee, who represents SingHealth, added that the increase reflects the vital role played by AHPs, including lab technologists, medical social workers, physiotherapists, and radiographers.

He said that “it will also help to attract top talents and retain top talents”, leading to better patient care.

MOH stated it will keep reviewing manpower development initiatives, support mid-career professionals, enhance job opportunities through job redesign and career growth, and provide a safe work environment with a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and harassment. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

