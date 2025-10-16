// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: SBS Transit Website
Singapore News
2 min.Read

S’poreans call penalties for noisy people on public buses ‘a good start’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Oct 14),  the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed. Under it,  people who are inconsiderate to others on public buses and at bus interchanges — such as those who litter or play their gadgets loudly will be penalised.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said in Parliament that public transport will remain safe “if we guard against the worst of our base instincts”. In this context, he specifically mentioned “those who wish us harm, those whose behaviour is boorishly unreasonable in a public space, or even those who do not comply with our collective understanding of what it means to respect the rights and space of others in close proximity.”

The amendments also allow for security officers to search people on public buses and bus interchanges, as these areas could be targeted by terrorists.

People in Singapore reacting online to the news greeted it positively. Many have complained about overly loud commuters, especially those on buses or trains who play music or watch a video loudly on their mobile phones, or those who use their speakers while talking on the phone, letting everyone around them hear the conversation.

See also  Singapore PR assaults Malaysian chauffeur after cutting into his lane and hitting his car at Tuas Checkpoint

This is a good start, or else some may take it for granted that they can do anything they want in public!” a Facebook user noted.

“I’m very happy with this new law. Look, working people can be tired before and after work. Nap or rest on that quiet ride is helpful, isn’t it? Just respect each other’s privacy and space,” added another.

For many commenters, people displaying disruptive or inconsiderate behaviour on the train is a bigger problem.

“Nice! Please apply to MRT/LRT as well…,” another wrote.

How about on the MRT?” was one oft-repeated question in the comments.

Don’t just aim for public buses; MRTs are the busiest and most crowded. People eat/drink, play music loudly…” another added.

However, the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act already says that noisy commuters may be penalised and fined up to S$500 for every violation of rules pertaining to noise. More serious offences could result in fines of as much as S$5000.

See also  Netizen complains about passenger sitting "with legs open so wide"

In November 2024, then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in Parliament,  “Passengers should not make loud noises on public transport. Those who refuse to comply despite reminders by our public transport staff could be referred to the police.

“Besides enforcement, the Land Transport Authority, the Public Transport Council, and our public transport operators also collaborate with partners such as the Singapore Kindness Movement to promote gracious commuting behaviours through advisories displayed across the public transport network, social media, as well as regular engagements with the community and schools.

“As part of the Graciousness on Public Transport Campaign, we remind passengers to keep their noise levels down so that others can enjoy a more pleasant ride.”  /TISG

Read also: “Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer ends maid’s contract after dealing with her horrible temper for a year

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

‘Our road infrastructure isn’t a playground,’ LTA warns against TikTok trend of people dangling from traffic lights, road signs

SINGAPORE: There’s been a recent trend on TikTok where...

Domestic helper jailed for one week after falsely claiming employer’s husband raped her

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic worker was sentenced to...

Full-time NSF found in Shell petrol station with self-inflicted gunshot wound

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was found...

Business

DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best...

Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate from one of Singapore’s top...

Singapore pharma companies delay US expansion amid tariff negotiations

SINGAPORE: Several pharmaceutical companies have delayed their expansion plans...

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //