S’poreans call penalties for noisy people on public buses ‘a good start’

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Oct 14), the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed. Under it, people who are inconsiderate to others on public buses and at bus interchanges — such as those who litter or play their gadgets loudly will be penalised.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said in Parliament that public transport will remain safe “if we guard against the worst of our base instincts”. In this context, he specifically mentioned “those who wish us harm, those whose behaviour is boorishly unreasonable in a public space, or even those who do not comply with our collective understanding of what it means to respect the rights and space of others in close proximity.”

The amendments also allow for security officers to search people on public buses and bus interchanges, as these areas could be targeted by terrorists.

People in Singapore reacting online to the news greeted it positively. Many have complained about overly loud commuters, especially those on buses or trains who play music or watch a video loudly on their mobile phones, or those who use their speakers while talking on the phone, letting everyone around them hear the conversation.

“This is a good start, or else some may take it for granted that they can do anything they want in public!” a Facebook user noted.

“I’m very happy with this new law. Look, working people can be tired before and after work. Nap or rest on that quiet ride is helpful, isn’t it? Just respect each other’s privacy and space,” added another.

For many commenters, people displaying disruptive or inconsiderate behaviour on the train is a bigger problem.

“Nice! Please apply to MRT/LRT as well…,” another wrote.

“How about on the MRT?” was one oft-repeated question in the comments.

“Don’t just aim for public buses; MRTs are the busiest and most crowded. People eat/drink, play music loudly…” another added.

However, the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act already says that noisy commuters may be penalised and fined up to S$500 for every violation of rules pertaining to noise. More serious offences could result in fines of as much as S$5000.

In November 2024, then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in Parliament, “Passengers should not make loud noises on public transport. Those who refuse to comply despite reminders by our public transport staff could be referred to the police.

“Besides enforcement, the Land Transport Authority, the Public Transport Council, and our public transport operators also collaborate with partners such as the Singapore Kindness Movement to promote gracious commuting behaviours through advisories displayed across the public transport network, social media, as well as regular engagements with the community and schools.

“As part of the Graciousness on Public Transport Campaign, we remind passengers to keep their noise levels down so that others can enjoy a more pleasant ride.” /TISG

Read also: “Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones