Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Photo: Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

S’porean who received S$100 from 9 strangers warned that it’s a ‘classic money laundering trick’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user, confused after receiving S$100 from nine different people, took to the platform for advice on what to do, although they have informed their bank.

Commenters on the post were quick to warn the post author against taking further action, saying it could get them into trouble.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday night (Aug 26), u/Turbulent_Tale7878 wrote that, on the way to work that morning, they received a notification that six people whom they did not know had transferred S$100 each via Paynow to their account.

After work, the post author called their bank to let them know about the deposits to their account and was told that the amount could be sent back to the persons who sent them the money. The post author requested the bank to do just that.

However, two hours later, three more strangers sent the post author S$100 each.

“Has anyone encountered this before? What should I do?” they asked.

Fortunately, many Reddit users quickly jumped in with advice to ensure that the post author stays safe.

One called it a “classic money laundering trick,” adding that scammers “wire you the money, and when you call them, they say things like, ‘Sorry, my friend’s number is 8XXX XXXX, please just wire to him thanks!’,” which could later lead to trouble with the police or even one’s bank account getting frozen.

Another warned, “Whatever it is, do not ever transfer the money back on your own. If they call you and ask to transfer back, get them to go through their bank and follow due process.

“If you transfer back on your own, there is a money trail, and you might be liable if it’s a part of a crime. Or they can say that they lent you some money and you started paying them back, getting you involved in illegal moneylending.”

A commenter noted, “You’ve done your part by contacting the bank. Don’t spend it in case the bank claws it back from you. No worry. Sleep well.”

“You have done your due diligence,” a Reddit user agreed.

“Report to your bank, which you already did. Please also make a police report. Cross-report to both the bank and the police the case number you got from each of them. Don’t spend the money,” one wrote, but added that it “also would be cool if you can update what’s the outcome, if this is an innocent mistake or some kind of scam (gone wrong?) modus operandi.” /TISG

