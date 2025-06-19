Thursday, June 19, 2025
Photo: Khaosod English
AsiaFeatured News
2 min.Read

2 Singaporeans arrested in Thailand over human trafficking and money laundering charges

A. Aman
By A. Aman
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man identified as Dexter was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jun 18 for his suspected involvement in a transnational human trafficking and money laundering syndicate, but Dexter was not acting alone.

In a joint statement released on Jun 19, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that he was one of two Singaporean men, aged 36 and 38, arrested in Thailand alongside a 50-year-old Thai national in a coordinated cross-border operation with the Royal Thai Police (RTP). The arrests took place a day earlier, on Jun 17.

The bust led to the seizure of assets worth over 20 million baht (S$790,600), including cash, luxury condominiums, laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, and multiple bank and SIM cards.

Years in the making

According to the SPF, investigations began in 2023 into the syndicate, which allegedly recruited foreign women and trafficked them into Singapore for vice work. Between April 2023 and May 2025, at least 76 women were arrested for prostitution-related offences, many believed to have been managed by the same criminal network.

Coordinated investigations between the SPF and RTP yielded key insights that ultimately led to the identification of the trio. The 38-year-old Singaporean was allegedly responsible for laundering the profits of the vice operations by channelling them through a complex network of bank accounts across borders. The 36-year-old Singaporean is said to have played a supporting role in facilitating the movement and management of the sex workers.

Arrest at the airport

Thai immigration authorities were tipped off that a wanted foreign national tied to prostitution and money laundering would be arriving in Bangkok on Singapore Airlines flight SQ714 from Changi Airport.

Upon landing, Dexter was swiftly intercepted by officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and immigration police. At least eight personnel surrounded him and escorted him away for questioning. He was later transferred to the Technology Crime Suppression Division for formal proceedings.

He now faces multiple charges under Thai law, including:

  • Conspiracy to procure, entice, or traffic persons for immoral purposes

  • Promoting and facilitating prostitution for gain

  • Advertising or soliciting prostitution via public media

  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Transnational collaboration

Singapore’s Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) of Police Yeo Yee Chuan, deputy director of the SPF’s Criminal Investigation Department, praised the collaboration between both forces.

“The SPF is committed to working closely with our regional partners, and we thank the RTP for their invaluable collaboration in dismantling this criminal network,” said SAC Yeo. “Together, we can prevent the exploitation of women, stem the scourge of transnational crimes, and take affirmative action against the laundering of criminal proceeds.”

RTP’s Police Lieutenant-General Jirabhop Bhuridej echoed the sentiment, noting that the success of the operation was due to the professionalism and dedication of both Singaporean and Thai officers.

Frozen assets

As part of the ongoing investigation, the SPF has frozen over S$1.26 million in suspected criminal proceeds from the Singapore bank accounts linked to the 38-year-old suspect.

The suspects remain in Thai custody as legal proceedings unfold.

