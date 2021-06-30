Home News S’porean treats migrant workers with Starbucks beverages, they rated their drinks 10/10 

Cheers, mate!

Photo: TikTok /notjamuslim

Hana O

Home News
— A man decided to treat the migrant workers in his workplace with Starbucks drinks. They collectively rated a 10 out of 10.

A man who goes by the username @notjamuslim at popular short- creation app TikTok posted a video on Tuesday (Jun 29) of his .

The TikToker noted that it was particularly hot that day, so he decided to treat others to a cold drink. He also managed to find a couple of people who have never tasted Starbucks beverages.

The first worker tried the drink and gave it a rating of 7 out of 10.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

Unsatisfied by the rating, the man asked him to take another sip.

The second worker was pleasantly surprised at the taste and looked like he was refreshed from the sip. He added that not much was going up the straw, so the man urged him to sip harder. He eventually gave the drink a 10 out of 10.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

The last worker, truly satisfied with the drink, gave it a score of 10.5 out of 10.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

At the last part of the video, the man recording joined the camera view and confirmed with the workers that the drink was “very nice.”

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

The second worker also changed his rating to 10 out of 10, giving another thumbs up.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

In response to his video, members from the online community applauded his gesture, some even offering to sponsor drinks for the workers.

While others commented on the man’s seemingly “disrespectful or rude” tone when addressing the workers, he explained that there was no disrespect intended, and that was how they all talked to one another.

His explanation was supported by others who confirmed the same at their similar workplace.

The man also posted a follow-up TikTok to respond to those who assumed that he took the video without the workers’ permission for “clout.”

He asked the same workers if he was allowed to post the video on TikTok. They replied, “Yes, can, can.”

Based on his profile, it appears that the man regularly interacts with the workers and posts humorous videos together.

He posted a video with a worker using the celebrity look-alike filter.

Their faces transitioned to that of Workers’ Party Member of Parliament ( GRC) Jamus Lim and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh. /TISG

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

Photo: TikTok screengrab/notjamuslim

