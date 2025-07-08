// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
JB-SG Causeway
Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore
Singapore News
1 min.Read

S’porean jokes VEP stands for ‘Very Expensive Penalty’ after $17k collected in fines in 5 days

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Malaysia announced last year that it would be implementing a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme, under which foreign-registered vehicles entering the country without a registered or activated VEP would be fined. On Jun 4, the country’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced that the scheme would take effect from Jul 1.

While Singaporeans have had plenty of time to comply with the requirements for entering Malaysia with their vehicles, not everyone has been able to do so.

On Monday (Jul 7), Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) reported that in the first five days since it was implemented, Singaporean motorists without an active or registered VEP were slapped with RM57,000 (S$17,200) in fines.

Ouch.

All in all, the country’s authorities issued 190 traffic summonses. According to Azmil Zainal Adnan, JPJ’s director for Johor, since Jul 1, 1,767 vehicles have been inspected, and 94 vehicles were given warning notices.

“So far, VEP enforcement at the land checkpoints has proceeded smoothly,” he told Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Mr Loke had said on June 4 that errant foreign vehicle owners would be issued an RM300 (S$91) summons. This means that they must pay the fine and complete their VEP registration before being allowed to leave Malaysia.

He added that the summons will be issued physically and must be paid through cashless methods, such as the MyEG app, mobile counters, or at Road Transport Department counters.

Netizens commenting on the fines have had a lot to say.

“Spoke to more than one PHV driver who said they didn’t have their VEP sorted but were gonna go in anyway cause they didn’t believe JB side will really enforce lol,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Drivers thought VEP was ‘Very Easy Process’ until Malaysia turned it into ‘Very Expensive Penalty’,” another joked.

“Not bad. I never thought this day would come,” a commenter added.

On Facebook, a user wondered if the full implementation of the VEP was the reason why traffic flowed smoothly recently.

“Nice! No wonder yesterday evening during super peak hour, only need 20 mins to cross customs…” they wrote.

“We are given more than a year to get VEP done. No excuse. Kudos to those who put in effort. Shame on those who say policy u-turn, extend, no enforcement, etc,” another chimed in.

One simply wrote, “Well done, Malaysia.” /TISG

