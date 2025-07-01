Some Singapore-registered cars without VEP fined RM300 from 12 am after Malaysia began full enforcement

JOHOR BAHRU: Some Singapore-registered vehicles were fined RM300 (S$91) from 12 a.m. today (Jul 1), as Malaysia began fully enforcing its long-delayed Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement at the land border.

As the clock struck 12, officers from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) started pulling over foreign vehicles without active Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru.

Vehicles caught without the tag were fined on the spot before being allowed to proceed.

Malay Mail, citing The Straits Times, reported that one of the first 10 people fined within the first hour of VEP enforcement was 19-year-old Singaporean student Safir Farhan, who had not expected the enforcement to “be this big.”

He had entered Johor Bahru just after midnight with his aunt and sister for a late dinner. He explained that while he had already registered for the VEP, he was still waiting for the tag to be delivered. After he was issued a RM300 fine, he noted that it was okay, as the transport officers were “just doing their job.”

A 70-year-old Singaporean retiree was also fined. However, he noted that it was okay and said he would just settle the fine, given that his VEP is expected to be delivered in two days.

According to The Star, under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987, it is an offence for foreign-registered vehicles to enter or remain in Malaysia without a valid permit.

All foreign vehicles from Singapore entering Malaysia via the Johor Causeway or the Second Link must register online at https://vep.jpj.gov.my , pay RM10 for the RFID tag, and a RM20 road charge each time they enter. The tag is valid for five years and is linked to a specific vehicle.

For private vehicle owners who have only completed pre-registration, a summons will be issued, and the vehicle will not be allowed to leave Malaysia until the fine is paid. For company-owned vehicles that have only been pre-registered, a notice will be given. However, if there’s no registration at all, a fine will be levied.

On Jun 4, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke , said at a media conference that “foreign vehicle owners issued with a summons for not having a valid VEP must settle the fine before exiting Malaysia.”

All fines must be paid using cashless methods at JPJ counters, mobile JPJ trucks, or online through the MyEG app.

Meanwhile, one netizen questioned whether Johor businesses that rely on Singaporean motorists can cope if fewer decide to cross the border, saying, “Singaporeans can still survive not driving into JB like during Covid, but can JB businesses that depend on Singapore cars survive?” /TISG

