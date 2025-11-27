S’porean feels cheated because of expensive cai png with S$3.20 steamed egg

SINGAPORE: A local who had to pay far more for their cai png, or economy rice, than they had intended took to social media to say that while they’ve read about overly expensive cai png before, they never thought they would “fall prey to it myself one day.”

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the post author wrote that they bought their cai png in question at a residential Kopitiam near their house located at 732 Yishun St 61. It wasn’t their first time to eat there, though they seldom do.

When they have done, however, they always order steamed egg as part of their meal, considering it to be a must-have wherever they have cai png.

As they cautiously checked on the price, they decided to forego steamed fish fillet since it was a relatively small piece. They asked the stall holder about the price of the broccoli dish, and were told it was S$3+ because it includes prawns, so they did not order that as well.

They chose, instead, a leafy vegetable dish, lemon chicken, and otah, aside from the steamed egg, and the total was S$7.50.

The post author was shocked, thinking that what contributed to the high price was the otah and the chicken, and was shocked when they were told that the steamed egg cost S$3.20 because it had minced pork.

“Usually, if with meat, they will put on top, or at least tell us,” they wrote. And while they wanted to change their order to leave out the steamed egg, they felt too shy to do so, and decided to take the cai png home.

“Almost can’t taste (the meat) too. I could have just gotten the earlier steamed fish fillet or broccoli for the same price!” they added. And when they checked via PayNow when they ordered from the stall in the past, it usually only cost S$5 or S$6 for cai fan with steamed egg and fish.

The post author wondered if he could have asked for the steamed egg to be removed, since the stall holder did not indicate its price.

“This is my first time encounter. Pls share ur experience. Cos I feel CHEATED,” they wrote.

Commenters showed a lot of sympathy for the post author.

“It is expensive. Just treat it as a bad experience & don’t patronise the same stall in future,” wrote one.

“Seriously… At a time when so many of us are counting dollars and cents, this is too much. Might as well just buy chicken rice or a biryani. I really feel bad for you,” added another.

“I realise a lot of cai fan stores are like that. They like to add veggies nowadays also. Like so small hei bi or small small minced meat added, then charge more,” a group member weighed in.

“It’s a common trick that they cook steamed eggs with minimal minced pork you cannot even see. It looks exactly like plain steamed eggs, but you only find out the truth when making payment,” another wrote.

A Facebook user advised: “Nowadays, when ordering cai png, have to open eyes wide and look to see if the veg dish has added minced pork or some tiny bit of hae bee, cos it will be considered a meat dish. Better to ask the price, if not sure.” /TISG

