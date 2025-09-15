‘$18 for this meal, and it wasn’t warm’ — Diner gets surprise bill after expecting price at cai fan stall in MBS ‘would be the cheapest’

SINGAPORE: When one diner wandered into Marina Bay Sands (MBS) thinking the cai fan stall at the food court would be the cheapest option, he was in for a wallet-scorching surprise — an S$18 one, to be exact.

Posting under Reddit r/SingaporeEats, the food customer uploaded a photo of his modest noodle meal and the pricing labels on the stall. The spread included a few dishes that looked abundant, but not exactly gold-plated. He then wrote:

“I was around MBS and it was late, so I thought the food court cai fan stall would be the cheapest and didn’t really calculate the price while ordering, so I was surprised when the bill came up to S$18… Food was not very warm as it was getting late, but they have nice flavours. Definitely not getting this again for the price though.”

To the food court’s stall credit, he took full responsibility, admitting, “I only have myself to blame.”

However, Singaporeans, being experts in affordable, delicious meals, were quick to rally in the comments — many expressing shock that a humble plate of noodles could command such a premium. One summed it up with:

“Cai png should never exceed S$10. Actually, my personal max limit is S$7.”

Another warned of the rookie mistake: “Rule of thumb — no fish, no fillet or cutlet, no Teochew style minced meat, no seafood or fancy meat. Just go for the usual stuff.”

The thread quickly turned into a survival guide for dining at MBS without going broke. Some shared horror stories of their own:

“I had S$17 nasi padang there before… and that was with staff discount,” one commenter added while laughing through the pain.

Another chimed in with economic realism: “This is the price premium — they’re damn good at ensuring that nearby has nothing else to compete with.”

And of course, the classic, “It’s MBS! What were you expecting?”

Pro-tip for MBS-goers

Let’s be real — this is Marina Bay Sands. The same venue where a croissant and kopi could set you back the same as a hawker meal for two or even three or four. Convenience costs, and being surrounded by luxury hotels, tourist footfall, and designer shops, don’t help your plate of noodles or even rice stay humble.

That said, not all is lost. For those keen on saving both their dollars and digestion, consider going vegan or full plant-based when ordering mixed rice or noodles. Vegan cai fan — with tofu, leafy greens, pumpkin, long beans, and tempeh — can easily fall below S$5 at most heartland hawker centres if available. Plus, it’s healthier, lighter, and won’t leave you with the aftertaste of buyer’s remorse.

Here’s another pro-tip for MBS-goers. Pack ahead. As one Redditor wisely put it: “If I have stuff to do there or exhibitions to set up, I’ll dabao before going.”

Final bite: Geography matters!

This tale of location-related food prices is not just about overpriced rice. It’s a cautionary dish for all who assume food courts in posh places are still run by uncles and aunties who charge S$3.50 for a heap of rice, noodles, and stuff. Geography matters. And so does time — prices don’t drop just because it’s 9 pm and the trays look tired.

As Singaporeans know too well, when it comes to cai fan, budgeting is an art form — one that sometimes gets lost in the dazzling lights of MBS.

