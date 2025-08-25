// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/jcomp + AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleFoodHealth & Fitness
3 min.Read

‘Can I eat instant noodles every day to survive in Singapore?’ — Doctors say no unless you want ‘instant’ stroke and fall flat on the floor!

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Yes, we get it. Life in the Lion City isn’t cheap. You’re working long hours, rent’s eye-watering, and by the time you’re done battling ERP charges and your boss’s WhatsApp texts at midnight, the only thing standing between you and hunger is a steaming hot packet of instant noodles.

However, before you convince yourself that Maggi Mee or any other instant noodles, for that matter, is a miracle meal plan, doctors are waving “no” with their forefingers harder than your ah ma whenever you forget to eat your vegetables.

Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com + AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)

A Conversation UK report breaks it down like this: Instant noodles are a masterclass in affordability, convenience, and emotional comfort. One cup of Indomie can teleport you to a childhood supper table. Shin Ramyun, on the other hand, is a spicy time machine, if you know what we mean. “They [both] offer a full belly and a sense of home,” the article noted.

However, the health trade-off is instant regret!

Most packets contain 600 to 1,500 mg of sodium — nearly your whole day’s worth in one go. The World Health Organization recommends under 2,000mg daily, and that’s before you slurp up the last drop of broth. Long-term high-sodium intake stresses the heart and kidneys, potentially leading to hypertension and stroke, which kind of defeats the purpose of “surviving Singapore” in the first place.

See also  5 exciting food trends set to take over this year

Also, there’s not much else in there. Refined carbs? Check, but protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals? Nada. You’ll feel full now, but you’ll get hungry again faster than your MRT doors closing at peak hours. Plus, low fibre = [equals] poor gut health = [equals] more time in the toilet than at your desk.

Vice wasn’t any kinder in their write-up. “Nostalgia doesn’t lower your blood pressure,” they reminded readers. One South Korean study found people who consumed instant noodles more than twice a week had higher risks of developing metabolic syndrome — a cluster of conditions like obesity, high blood sugar, and cholesterol that screams “Hello diabetes, hello stroke, and hello heart attack!”

Women were particularly affected, potentially due to hormone interactions or chemicals leaching from plastic noodle containers.

Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. Nutritionists say the problem isn’t the noodles themselves — it’s how you treat them.

Here’s how to make your bowl healthier, safer, and still tasty:

  • Add vegetables 🥬 — Toss in frozen spinach, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, or bean sprouts for fibre, vitamins, and that essential crunch
  • Include plant protein 🌱 — Try tofu cubes, tempeh slices, edamame beans, or even canned chickpeas to keep you fuller longer
  • Cut back on the sachet 🧂 — The seasoning packet is often high in salt and sometimes contains animal-derived ingredients. Use just a pinch or replace it with low-sodium vegetable broth, garlic, miso paste, ginger, or chilli
  • Choose better noodles 🍜 — Look for wholegrain, brown rice, or air-dried noodles with simple plant-based ingredients
See also  Fresh noodles in 48 seconds? China’s robot-powered shop serves up meals for just $1.40

Think of instant noodles like bubble tea — nice once in a while, but probably not your three-meals-a-day solution.

In the words of Conversation UK: “Think of your body like a car. Instant noodles are like fuel, which can get you moving, but not enough to keep the engine running smoothly.”

So the next time you crack open that noodle cup, remember — your body, your gut, your heart, and your brain aren’t as hungry for instant noodles as your craving.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice. Everyone’s health condition is different. Ask your doctor for personalised recommendations before making any major health changes

Speaking of controlling your blood pressure, in other news, if you’ve already eaten three packets of instant noodles today, don’t panic, just temporarily, lean on the wall (literally) with the Singaporean-style 2-minute wall sit trick to lower your high blood pressure, backed up by science to help you out a little until your next doctor’s visit, that is…

See also  Diner's question: "$1 for small glass of water? What's next?"

Hot this week

Malaysia

JPMorganChase to pay RM1.4 billion to settle 1MDB case

MALAYSIA: JPMorganChase bank of the United States has agreed...
Malaysia

Fisherman finds hand inside catfish, spooking netizens

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian fisherman's find has drawn mixed reactions...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Spotify to raise subscription prices as it targets 1B users with new services and features

Spotify will increase subscription prices as the company invests...

Johor proposes more cross-border taxi drop-off points on both sides of Causeway amid ride-hailing ban

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has proposed more cross-border...

‘It was a sinkhole’ — Man shares his biggest financial regret was ‘leasing a car right after graduation’

SINGAPORE: People often say your 20s are the best...

$0 savings at 21: Singaporean shares her financial struggle and regrets on Reddit

SINGAPORE: One local recently admitted something most people are...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore