‘Can I eat instant noodles every day to survive in Singapore?’ — Doctors say no unless you want ‘instant’ stroke and fall flat on the floor!

SINGAPORE: Yes, we get it. Life in the Lion City isn’t cheap. You’re working long hours, rent’s eye-watering, and by the time you’re done battling ERP charges and your boss’s WhatsApp texts at midnight, the only thing standing between you and hunger is a steaming hot packet of instant noodles.

However, before you convince yourself that Maggi Mee or any other instant noodles, for that matter, is a miracle meal plan, doctors are waving “no” with their forefingers harder than your ah ma whenever you forget to eat your vegetables.

A Conversation UK report breaks it down like this: Instant noodles are a masterclass in affordability, convenience, and emotional comfort. One cup of Indomie can teleport you to a childhood supper table. Shin Ramyun, on the other hand, is a spicy time machine, if you know what we mean. “They [both] offer a full belly and a sense of home,” the article noted.

However, the health trade-off is instant regret!

Most packets contain 600 to 1,500 mg of sodium — nearly your whole day’s worth in one go. The World Health Organization recommends under 2,000mg daily, and that’s before you slurp up the last drop of broth. Long-term high-sodium intake stresses the heart and kidneys, potentially leading to hypertension and stroke, which kind of defeats the purpose of “surviving Singapore” in the first place.

Also, there’s not much else in there. Refined carbs? Check, but protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals? Nada. You’ll feel full now, but you’ll get hungry again faster than your MRT doors closing at peak hours. Plus, low fibre = [equals] poor gut health = [equals] more time in the toilet than at your desk.

Vice wasn’t any kinder in their write-up. “Nostalgia doesn’t lower your blood pressure,” they reminded readers. One South Korean study found people who consumed instant noodles more than twice a week had higher risks of developing metabolic syndrome — a cluster of conditions like obesity, high blood sugar, and cholesterol that screams “Hello diabetes, hello stroke, and hello heart attack!”

Women were particularly affected, potentially due to hormone interactions or chemicals leaching from plastic noodle containers.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. Nutritionists say the problem isn’t the noodles themselves — it’s how you treat them.

Here’s how to make your bowl healthier, safer, and still tasty:

Add vegetables 🥬 — Toss in frozen spinach, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, or bean sprouts for fibre, vitamins, and that essential crunch

Include plant protein 🌱 — Try tofu cubes, tempeh slices, edamame beans, or even canned chickpeas to keep you fuller longer

Cut back on the sachet 🧂 — The seasoning packet is often high in salt and sometimes contains animal-derived ingredients. Use just a pinch or replace it with low-sodium vegetable broth, garlic, miso paste, ginger, or chilli

Choose better noodles 🍜 — Look for wholegrain, brown rice, or air-dried noodles with simple plant-based ingredients

Think of instant noodles like bubble tea — nice once in a while, but probably not your three-meals-a-day solution.

In the words of Conversation UK: “Think of your body like a car. Instant noodles are like fuel, which can get you moving, but not enough to keep the engine running smoothly.”

So the next time you crack open that noodle cup, remember — your body, your gut, your heart, and your brain aren’t as hungry for instant noodles as your craving.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice. Everyone’s health condition is different. Ask your doctor for personalised recommendations before making any major health changes

Speaking of controlling your blood pressure, in other news, if you’ve already eaten three packets of instant noodles today, don’t panic, just temporarily, lean on the wall (literally) with the Singaporean-style 2-minute wall sit trick to lower your high blood pressure, backed up by science to help you out a little until your next doctor’s visit, that is…