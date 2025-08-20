Singaporean style, 2-minute wall sit trick to lower your high blood pressure, backed up by science

SINGAPORE: Whether it’s that passive-aggressive MRT aunty elbowing you for standing “too close” to her or the kopi uncle warning you about your blood pressure going up every time you eat char kway teow, hypertension is no stranger to Singaporeans.

But what if there’s a way to lower your blood pressure faster than the time it takes to get your next teh tarik order? Would you do it?

Brace yourself for this ridiculously simple, science-backed hack: The wall sit! Just two minutes a day. No treadmill. No sweat. No gym selfie required.

🧱 Wall sits: For the lazy to exercise hack for a healthy heart

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM), reported by The Times of India (TOI), this deceptively static move—a.k.a. sliding down a wall and holding a sitting position at a 90-degree angle—has been shown to reduce blood pressure and boost heart health.

The wall sit, also known as the wall squat, is a simple isometric exercise that enhances blood flow, improves vascular flexibility, and quickly reduces strain on arteries, the research finds.

That’s science-speak for: Your thighs might cry a little at first, but your heart will thank you a lot for it later.

🔬 How does it work?

When you perform a wall sit, your thigh muscles engage, and your blood pressure temporarily spikes from the effort. But here’s the kicker: As soon as you stop, your blood vessels dilate and relax. This rebound effect helps lower your blood pressure over time. It’s like your body doing a quick stress test—and then rewarding you with cardiovascular zen.

In simpler terms: Squeeze those thighs, breathe through the pain, and come out, or rather come up with bonus points from your heart.

⏱️ How to do the wall sit in true Singaporean style

Here’s how to fit this into your lunch break or MRT wait time:

Find a wall (a sturdy one, not your colleague’s cubicle partition) Slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle—as if sitting on an invisible kopi tiam stool. Hold it for two minutes. Yes, it’ll burn. No, don’t give up! Stand up slowly, channel your inner Tai Chi master. Repeat three times a week, ideally with no audience, unless you’re fine going viral on TikTok.

🙋‍♂️ Who can try this?

Wall sits are generally safe for most people—unless you’ve got dodgy knees, a rebellious back, or an aversion to quad burn.

They’re perfect if you:

Work a desk job and haven’t seen your thighs since NS [National Service]

Want to strengthen your glutes and lower body without breaking into a full sweat

Looking for a free, zero-equipment solution to help manage your blood pressure

But if you have pre-existing conditions, especially severe hypertension or joint problems, don’t be a hero. Consult your doctor first.

🥗 Bonus tips to keep your blood pressure behaving

While wall sits are a great start, combining them with these lifestyle changes will make your doctor extra proud of you:

Get moving: Try walking around Gardens by the Bay or brisk laps around your HDB block

Try walking around Gardens by the Bay or brisk laps around your HDB block Eat smart: Think more kai lan, less char kway teow. Load up on fruits, veggies, and dairy alternatives that are low in fat, such as oat milk

Think more kai lan, less char kway teow. Load up on fruits, veggies, and dairy alternatives that are low in fat, such as oat milk Cut the salt: Especially that sneaky MSG in those instant noodles

Especially that sneaky MSG in those instant noodles Manage stress: Deep breathing, meditation, or yelling into a pillow (your toxic boss doesn’t need to know)

Deep breathing, meditation, or yelling into a pillow (your toxic boss doesn’t need to know) Track your pressure: Use a blood pressure monitor—don’t just rely on your body’s “tingling feelings,” unless you are Spider-Man

🇸🇬 Why it matters in Singapore

In a country where we move fast, eat fast, and live even faster, hypertension has quietly crept in as a top health concern. But Singaporeans also love shortcuts and efficiency—so this two-minute hack fits right in.

You don’t need to be a gym bro or yoga auntie to take charge of your health. You just need a wall, two minutes, and the willingness to endure temporary thigh fire.

As the study suggests, even “small, consistent efforts like wall sits can contribute to long-term heart health.”

So the next time someone complains about their blood pressure, don’t just suggest another herb or tea. Tell them to also: “Go sit on the wall, lah.”

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Everyone is different. Ask your doctor for personalised recommendations before making any major health changes

