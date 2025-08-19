Singaporeans, don’t drink too much water! — Doctor warns against the myth of drinking ‘8 glasses of water a day’ rule

SINGAPORE: We’ve all heard it: “Drink 8 glasses of water a day” — the golden hydration rule passed around like grandma’s secret soy drink recipe, but what if that health advice you’ve been religiously following is actually… drowning you?

In a splash of reality, Dr Elakiya Mathimaran, a consultant pulmonologist from VS Group of Hospitals in Chennai, has thrown cold water on the “8-glasses-a-day” gospel, warning the public about overhydration and the not-so-refreshing dangers of drinking too much H₂O.

And yes, Singapore, this is your cue to also drop that overpriced bottle of alkaline coconut glacier dew and read on.

💧 Your kidneys can only process about one litre of water per hour

“Overhydration, or water intoxication, is not a term most people hear until it’s too late,” said Dr Mathimaran in an interview with Hindustan Times, which we’re reporting on. The kidneys, she explained, are among the first organs to suffer when you flood your body with water faster than it can handle.

Here’s the science-y bit: Your kidneys can only process about one litre of water per hour. Over that, they start panicking (not literally, but they do fail to filter out the excess). The result is a dilution of sodium levels in your blood — a condition known as hyponatremia.

🚨 Check your urine colour

That sudden bloated belly you blamed on too much bubble tea might just be an early sign of overhydration. According to Dr Mathimaran, the symptoms kick in subtly — bloating, brain fog, and nausea. Left unchecked, things can spiral into seizures and serious medical emergencies.

So before you aim for that eighth or even tenth glass of water just to hit your “hydration goal,” maybe check in with your kidneys first — or at least your urine colour (more on this later, below).

⚠️ Who’s most at risk? (And it’s not just gym bros)

Let’s be clear. The idea that “more water = [equals] more health” doesn’t hold water anymore.

“The idea that more water is always better is simply wrong,” Dr Mathimaran emphasised. And the folks who need to watch their water intake the most are:

Endurance athletes (yes, you, the East Coast Park runner)

People with kidney or heart conditions

Anyone attempting viral “hydration challenges” on TikTok (please stop!)

🧠 So… how much water do we really need to drink anyway?

If your hydration strategy is to set a 2-hour alarm and blindly chug all the water you can get, regardless of thirst — stop! That’s not health, that’s just a plumbing nightmare waiting to happen.

Dr Mathimaran recommends a smarter, personalised approach:

Listen to your body: Thirst is your best hydration coach

Thirst is your best hydration coach Pale yellow pee: Means you’re doing great

Means you’re doing great Climate counts: Singapore’s humidity might mean you sweat more — but it also means you need to replenish salts, not just water

Singapore’s humidity might mean you sweat more — but it also means you need to replenish salts, not just water Food matters: Watermelon, soups, and even herbal teas all already quietly contribute to your fluid intake as well

And yes, tea and coffee are counted — so that kopi kosong at the kopitiam is technically also hydrating.

☀️ Hot climate doesn’t mean you need to chug down 3L of water

Let’s Singaporeanise this a little bit. Between the blazing equatorial sun, long commutes in MRTs, and aircons blasting at Arctic settings, our hydration needs fluctuate more than hawker centre prices.

Still, just because we live in a hot climate doesn’t mean you need to chug down 3L of water by lunchtime. The point isn’t to avoid dehydration — it’s to avoid waterlogging your body in the name of wellness trends.

✅ Moderation is key

Hydration is crucial — but overhydration can mess with your health. Like all good things (durian, laksa, and even self-care routines), moderation is key.

So the next time someone tells you to drink 8 glasses a day without knowing your weight, diet, or health status — politely sip your water, smile, and ignore them.

After all, even water can be too much of a good thing.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Everyone is different. Ask your doctor for personalised recommendations before making any major health changes