S’porean earning under S$3K asks: How is everyone affording flats, holidays, and maids?

SINGAPORE: Scrolling up and down social media, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the high points – pals and families snapping pictures of their new HDB apartments, interesting holiday retreats, and the jubilant bedlam of expanding families. But underneath the surface, many are silently grappling with an exacting question — How are they making all these possible?

A current Reddit post put this predicament in honest, relatable terms. The user, with an income less than S$3,000/month with CPF contributions and wrestling with health problems, asked the internet: How are people able to afford to buy flats, take several outings, raise kids, and sometimes, with maids? The disparity was unambiguous—while some people appeared to prosper with maids and regular retreats, the poster wriggled just to get by.

This post hit a chord. The responses were an enlightening glimpse into the often-unseen layers of Singapore’s economy and society.

One common theme was the divide between median salaries and individual experiences. While the median monthly income with CPF is nearly S$6,000, that figure only says a small fraction of the story. For most, having an income less than S$3,000 is a hard-hitting truth, particularly with escalating prices and overall cost of living, healthcare expenditures, and the burden of financial commitments such as car loans and credit card debts.

“Big commitments can lock you in,” one commenter said. “If you lose your job, those loans don’t disappear. The stress can be crushing.”

Others indicated that the “lustrous lives” on social media frequently are often just a façade of hidden struggles. A couple’s Instagrammable holiday snapshot may conceal marital pressures; the delighted owner of a condo might be deep in debt. This selective sharing produces an impression of uniform success that isn’t generally accurate.

Several commenters voiced disappointment with the job market. Fresh graduates, in spite of the headlines hyping S$4,000+ beginning salaries, often face cut-rate job propositions.

This conversation is a strong reminder that the economic challenges confronting many today aren’t always evident. Underneath stories of accomplishment and beautiful lives, many are facing tough choices and privations. Usually in silence.