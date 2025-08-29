S’porean calls out middle-aged couple for abandoning shopping trolleys & taking deposit coin instead of returning it to bay

SINGAPORE: An incensed Singaporean called out a couple for failing to return their shopping carts to their proper place, leaving them instead in a corner after loading groceries into their car. Moreover, they took the deposit coin from a cart.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the post author posted photos of the couple’s red sedan as well as the carts they had used.

Addressing the “middle-aged couple” by specifically mentioning their vehicle’s number plate, the post author wrote: “It’s not that hard to push your NTUC trolley carts back to the trolley bay just around the corner, especially when there are 2 of you. Instead, you chose to abandon it at the corner after loading your groceries.”

They added that they would not have called the couple out if they had “left the coin for the NTUC staff who had to clean up after them.”

“Shame on you,” the post author wrote, adding that this occurred on Thursday (Aug 28) at 1 p.m. at Bukit Panjang Plaza, which has a FairPrice Finest outlet.

Other netizens commenting on the post appeared to agree with the post author’s sentiments, calling the couple selfish and expressing astonishment that the couple had actually taken the deposit coin.

“Same thing at Changi Airport. Best they will hide it from sight. You might crash into one when reversing into a parking lot,” a commenter added.

The issue is a longstanding one in Singapore, with a piece in CNA even asking in 2021, “Can the problem of abandoned supermarket trolleys ever be solved in Singapore?”

Despite NTUC FairPrice’s efforts to educate shoppers to return their carts to the proper place, the problem appears to have grown over time at Sengkang’s Rivervale Crescent, CNA added.

A FairPrice representative was quoted as saying that in 2020, the grocery chain received more than 3,300 reports of unreturned and abandoned shopping carts.

A man had told CNA that the grocery staff would find carts as far as one kilometre away and lamented that they had to push them all the way back.

“I reported to NTUC and via OneService as I’m fed up I could not find a trolley for use during my visit to NTUC,” the man added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comment or updates. /TISG

