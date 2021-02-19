S’pore residents 70 years old and above can register in advance for Covid-19 vaccination before rollout on Feb 22

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Seniors 70 years old and above can now register their interest to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as part of a pilot launch before the vaccination programme for seniors begins on Feb 22.

According to an advisory by vaccine.gov.sg, those seniors who are interested in getting vaccinated early but have not yet received their letter of invitation could book an appointment expressing their interest.

“As part of a pilot launch, appointment slots are being progressively rolled out to seniors 70 years old and above,” the site says.

Those interested can register and make appointments online. They will be notified through SMS with a link allowing them to book an appointment. Information required during the process includes one’s date of birth and NRIC number.

There are 22 clinics, 20 polyclinics, and 11 vaccination centres to choose from, some located at community centres.

The advisory also notes, “If you are unable to submit this form but wish to proceed, please approach a community centre, or call MOH Covid-19 hotline at 1800-333-9999 for assistance.”

On Feb 12, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed that mass vaccinations for the elderly would begin on Monday (Feb 22). Letters are being dispatched in batches to invite those eligible to get vaccinated, noted straitstimes.com. Those who haven’t received their letters can also call the Ministry of Health (MOH) Covid-19 hotline to inquire if the letters have already been mailed out.

To date, there are two approved Covid-19 vaccines in Singapore — Moderna’s vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech. Both consist of two jabs, taken 28 days and 21 days apart, respectively.

Experts have also said that a few days’ delay would not reduce the efficacy of the vaccines — reported to be about 94 per cent for Moderna’s vaccine and 95 per cent for Pfizer-BioNTech’s.

On Dec 14 last year, Mr Lee announced in a televised statement that Covid-19 vaccines would be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents currently in Singapore. It is only extended to those aged 16 and older.

Those at greatest risk will be given first priority, including healthcare and front-line workers and the elderly and vulnerable. Those with severe allergic reactions or who are immuno-compromised are advised to consult with their doctors about getting vaccinated.

About 250,000 people have got the first dose, while 55,000 have received their second dose thus far. Mr Lee announced that the entire eligible population is expected to be vaccinated by the end of the year should vaccine supplies arrive as scheduled. /TISG

