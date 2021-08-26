S’pore community cat spotted sleeping on hard ground after box and blanket thrown away

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A community cat was spotted sleeping on the ground after her box and blanket were taken away.

One Nicole Ling took to Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Tuesday (Aug 24) to highlight the incident involving Gracie the cat’s sleeping box.

“She had a nice box with a thick blanket to sleep in,” said Ms Ling, describing Gracie’s accommodations.

Ms Ling explained she had placed the box in the shelter as it was raining heavily.

“She (Gracie) was so happy in her box, and residents were petting her joyfully,” said Ms Ling.

She included a photo of Gracie curled up in her box and blanket.

However, the box and blanket suddenly went missing.

“I found her curling up beside the lift,” said Ms Ling. She included a photo of Gracie sleeping on the floor.

“Someone threw away her beautiful box with a warm blanket, leaving Gracie with no box!”

Ms Ling called for others to refrain from removing boxes of community cats.

Members from the online community repeated Ms Ling’s request, and others advised keeping the box in a more secluded area to minimize such instances.

“Better to put the box away from heavy human traffic. No point attracting unnecessary human attention. Even if the town council cleaners are ok, others (cat haters) might not like seeing it,” commented Facebook user Yan Lc.

“Do what’s best for the cat’s safety and welfare. Those humans who love the cat will know where to find her, rather to subject her to abuse or disturbance.”

Meanwhile, Facebook user Zoe Hannah shared that she was planning to create a DIY cat house for stray cats. She offered to give it to Gracie when finished. /TISG

