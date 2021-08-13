- Advertisement -

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore successfully rescued a community cat after it got stuck on top of a fence over the weekend. After photos were shared of before and after scenes of the rescue, netizens have left kindhearted messages, thanking those responsible for rescuing the animal.

SPCA Singapore took to Instagram on Saturday (Aug 7) to share an ordeal they had to face over the weekend. A community cat needed rescuing after getting stuck on top of a high fence.

“After getting a call about a community cat’s curious predicament that left him stranded on a three metre high fence at Bukit Batok, our SPCASingapore Animal Rescue Officers rushed down to rescue that little humpty dumpty…” the post read, adding, “who luckily did not have a great fall.”

The organization reported that it only took a few minutes to get the cat down. After the rescue, the animal was examined for any injuries, and, when none were found, was released into the community area which it calls its home.

Netizens were quick to express their heartfelt thanks to the cat’s rescuers, with some praising the swift and precise action taken by SPCA officers.

“Wow, the rescue went so smoothly,” wrote one. “The rescue officer ha(d) such steady and strong hands! The hero we need!”

“Oh Kitty,” wrote another, “I am grateful to that someone who spotted you and thankful SPCA came to your rescue. Now that you have all paws on the ground, please resist next time you see fences, okay?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPCA Singapore (@spcasingapore)

