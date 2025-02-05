SINGAPORE: A resident took to a complaint group on Monday (Feb 3) to share that he has been losing sleep because of a crowing rooster in his residential block.

“All day and night this goes on, spoiling my quality sleep,” wrote Facebook user Sean Saravanan, who shared a short video highlighting a rooster’s crowing. The animal sound was heard echoing through the walls of the residential building where the video was taken. “I believe many residents are affected too, as it’s especially bad at night,” he reported.

He then went on to share how often the animal crows. “The rooster crows on for hours nonstop. A primary school is close by and can affect students at school during the day as well. I wrote to Radin Mas MP and the Town Council, but nothing has been done to solve the problem, even after months. It’s swept under the carpet, I feel…”

In response to the post, a few people argued that the animal should be left alone, with some making the case for animal rights. “Your complaints lead the innocent animals to be killed,” said one. “No more morning for them, but you can still wake up alive and well. Be compassionate to all living things. Not only you have the right to live and sleep. Animals only have instincts, but you have brains to think.”

Another urged the man to consider that such noise pollution is part of living in an apartment. “If you’re unhappy, move somewhere else,” he said. “Remember you’re living in a flat. Things like this happen.”

Still, a few others resorted to humour. “Male chicken, waking up early to start work,” said one, while another joked that the rooster had jetlag.

