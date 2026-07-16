SPF: Driver to be charged after allegedly driving under influence of etomidate, linked to seven traffic accidents across Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was charged in court on July 15, 2026, over a series of alleged traffic offences, including driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving, careless driving, and providing false information to police.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), investigations linked the man to seven separate road traffic incidents between October 21, 2024 and February 6, 2025. Several of the accidents resulted in injuries to other road users, while others caused significant damage to vehicles and public infrastructure.

Final crash led to arrest

The investigation culminated in an accident on February 6, 2025, at around 8 a.m. along Punggol North Avenue.

Police were alerted after the man’s car allegedly travelled against the flow of traffic on a three-lane road before colliding head-on with a lorry. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

Officers seized a vaporiser and a pod from the driver at the scene. Subsequent analysis by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) detected etomidate in his blood sample. His driving licence was suspended immediately, and he was arrested.

Investigators later discovered that this was not an isolated incident but the latest in a string of crashes involving the same driver over a period of just over three months.

A series of accidents across Singapore

The first reported incident took place on October 21, 2024, along Sengkang East Way, where the man allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the rear of a stationary taxi. The 64-year-old female taxi driver suffered neck strain and was taken to hospital.

Just one day later, on October 22, the man was allegedly involved in a far more serious incident along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE). Police said he drove erratically across five lanes of traffic, crashing into the tunnel wall before swerving back across the carriageway and colliding with another car. The 33-year-old driver of that vehicle sustained a fractured wrist as well as neck and back injuries.

On February 1, 2025, the man allegedly became involved in two separate rear-end collisions within hours of each other. The first occurred along Punggol Way in the morning, while the second took place later that afternoon along Dunearn Road towards Newton Flyover. Although no one was injured in either collision, officers seized a vaporiser during investigations into the second accident.

Police also alleged that the man gave false information to officers by claiming that he had not inhaled from the vaporiser, an allegation that has resulted in a separate charge.

The following day, on February 2, the man allegedly lost control of his car while making a right turn at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Link and Boundary Road. His vehicle crashed into and uprooted a traffic light pole before overturning.

Just two days later, on February 4, he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while driving along Simei Avenue, colliding into the rear of a motorcycle. The 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered a fractured wrist and chest injuries and was conveyed to hospital. Another vaporiser was seized during investigations, with the related offence referred to HSA.

The final incident occurred on February 6, which led to his arrest.

Nine charges over multiple alleged offences

Following investigations, the man is expected to face nine charges covering the various incidents.

Among the charges are allegations of driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, and dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, as well as several counts of driving without due care and attention, including offences that allegedly caused hurt and grievous hurt to other road users. He will also face a charge of furnishing false information to a public servant over statements allegedly made during investigations into one of the accidents.

The full list of his nine charges can be seen in the SPF’s press release.

Under Singapore’s Road Traffic Act, driving under the influence of drugs carries a penalty of a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both. Convicted offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Dangerous driving offences become significantly more serious when they result in injuries. If grievous hurt is caused, offenders may face up to five years’ imprisonment, in addition to possible fines and driving disqualification. Similarly, driving without due care and attention can carry heavier penalties when it results in hurt or grievous hurt, including jail terms of up to two years.

Separately, the offence of furnishing false information to a public servant under the Penal Code carries a fine, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Police warn against drug-impaired driving

The Police emphasised that driving under the influence of any substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act.

In its statement, SPF said motorists who choose to drive while impaired place not only themselves but also other road users at grave risk. The authorities added that they will continue to take firm action against anyone whose actions endanger public safety on Singapore’s roads.

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